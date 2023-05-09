SUNNYSIDE — One true measure of persistence and resilience for a softball team is how it responds to an opponent’s sudden resurgence. Wenatchee High School responded dramatically when a late surge from the Sunnyside Grizzlies brought them to within two runs of Wenatchee’s lead in the sixth inning.

Wenatchee (5-6, 9-9) thought they might make quick work of Sunnyside (3-8, 9-9) on Tuesday afternoon, and for a while, it looked as though they might be able to hit the bus early, but a Sunnyside offensive push reduced their deficit to 8-6 in the sixth inning.



