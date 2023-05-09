SUNNYSIDE — One true measure of persistence and resilience for a softball team is how it responds to an opponent’s sudden resurgence. Wenatchee High School responded dramatically when a late surge from the Sunnyside Grizzlies brought them to within two runs of Wenatchee’s lead in the sixth inning.
Wenatchee (5-6, 9-9) thought they might make quick work of Sunnyside (3-8, 9-9) on Tuesday afternoon, and for a while, it looked as though they might be able to hit the bus early, but a Sunnyside offensive push reduced their deficit to 8-6 in the sixth inning.
The Grizzlies showed they could respond, and in the seventh, the Panthers showed they could too, dropping six more runs in the final inning to put the game out of reach and win their fourth consecutive game, 14-6.
“Sunnyside battled and scrapped together key hits to get back in the game,” said Wenatchee head coach Mark Edmonston. “Then we got consecutive hits and six runs.”
This was Wenatchee’s fourth consecutive win and Sunnyside’s fourth consecutive loss. Their previous three losses were all to Eastmont.
“It was a fun game to watch,” Edmonston said. “I think everyone was pretty pleased with it.”
Erin Waligorski led the Panthers with four RBIs and went 3-for-5. Danica Cardona added two more RBIs and went 2-for-5 with a triple and Natalie Pearson went 4-for-5.
Amelia Smith threw the first two innings and gave up three runs. Waligorski threw the last five innings and gave up three runs and five hits but finished with nine strikeouts.
Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. They will be the Panther’s last two games of the regular season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone