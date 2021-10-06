WENATCHEE — Come join our Wenatchee area community for the first two weeks of October 2021 during the Wenatchee Moves campaign! Get to know local organizations, make new friends, exercise and experience fun activities at a variety of locations with Wenatchee Moves.
“We are excited to have the Wenatchee Moves campaign this year. It is nice to celebrate community, gather again whether virtually or in person, depending on the event, and have some fun.” Executive Director of Wenatchee Outdoors Sarah Shaffer said. “Our goal with Wenatchee Moves is to highlight the wonderful activities our local organizations are holding, while also inspiring us to get our bodies in motion and make new memories.”
Pick an event or many events during the first two weeks of October that you would like to participate in and sign up using the Wenatchee Moves website. Organizations involved in our campaign thus far are: Wenatchee Row and Paddle Club, Central Washington Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, North Central Regional Library, Chelan Douglas Land Trust, Sustainable Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Wenatchee Outdoors, North Central Washington Audubon Society and the Wenatchee River Institute.
Wenatchee Outdoors is a non-profit agency in Wenatchee that fosters connecting people to nature using their content rich website that includes over 685 guidebook posts on local trails that you can filter based on location, ability level, type of activity, family friendly and handicap accessible. You can find out more information by visiting the Wenatchee Outdoors website at www.wenatcheeoutdoors.org.