EAST WENATCHEE — If you weren’t present for the Eastmont vs. Wenatchee bowling match at Eastmont Lanes Wednesday afternoon, you missed a doozy.
It was an all-out battle as both teams traded strikes and chants for four games (in front of a packed house) before the Panthers ultimately hung on to win 3-2 on total-pins (1,926-1,887), sweeping the season series against the three-time state champ.
And considering Eastmont had just swept Ike Tuesday, the win looms large for Wenatchee, who now sit alone atop the Big 9 at (6-2).
“The league is so tight, any advantage is huge,” Panthers head coach Jeremy Anders said after the win. “We won the first match (against Eastmont) by 14 pins and then (39) pins today. It feels good going into the break knowing we have a step up as we head into the district tournament.”
Wednesday’s tilt really all came down to the second match.
Eastmont, coming off a huge 4-0 sweep over Ike Tuesday afternoon, charged out to a 780-715 win in the first game thanks to a stellar 221 from junior Alvia Ellington – just three pins off her career-high. But Wenatchee was phenomenal in the second.
“I think after the win against Ike yesterday (the girls) were up here,” Eastmont head coach Christie Binge said, motioning above her head, “which is a good thing. It’s any given day, I thought our first game was good and we fought back-and-forth but not sure what happened in the second. There were a couple spares we shouldn’t have missed (and) that sunk us a little bit, but I had hoped we would split 2-2 and go to total pins, so I’m ok with a 3-2 loss.”
Eastmont bowled near what they did in the first game (771), but it wasn’t enough as they dropped the second by nearly 100 pins as Kylah Hankins rolled a game-high 223 – following a 205 in the first game. She absolutely tore it up. Hankins bowled four-straight strikes in frames 2-6 and was sitting at 154 in the seventh before closing with four strikes to get her 223.
Everyone for Wenatchee improved tremendously from their first game, including senior Elisha Ferguson, who bowled 179 in the second game after rolling a 117 in the first.
Kayla Musgrove chipped in a 172 and Makenzie Munro, only in her second match all season, bowled a 153 and 136.
“We’re starting to get there,” Anders said. “After Christmas break, we’ll have the majority of the team back and once we do we’ll be super strong and starting to click at the right time.”
With the game tied heading to the bakers, everyone in the building knew it would all come down to the second game.
Initially, it looked like Eastmont had sealed the win after Hankins pulled her second ball and missed the seven-pin while Wildcats anchor Katie Heinz picked up a spare. But the Wildcats left the door open after Brittni Hastings and Heinz both drew splits on their first ball and couldn’t close the final two frames.
Hankins rebounded from her miss in the fifth frame to nail three-straight strikes to win the match for Wenatchee 171-158.
“She’s got to be one of the top-3 bowlers in the state, and when she is strong, our team is strong,” Anders said.
“You never want to leave it up to Kylah,” Binge said.
Eastmont bowled 20 pins better in the second baker and managed to win but Wenatchee was able to keep the margin small enough to the point they still held the advantage in total pins overall.
“Really with a 172 and 171, I can’t ask for more in the bakers,” Anders said. “We were strong across the board.”
Both teams will now head into their Christmas break, still keeping the ball in hand and hitting the lanes as often as possible, with another match not for three weeks.
“It’s all just muscle memory,” Anders said. “If you miss three or four days of bowling you can notice it.”
Binge plans to give the girls three days off next week before getting back in the weekly routine after the Christmas weekend.
Both teams bowl again at Eastmont Lanes on Tuesday, January 7 at 2 p.m. Eastmont bowls against West Valley and Wenatchee gets Moses Lake.