LEAVENWORTH — Steve and Kelly Schinedle of the Wenatchee Country Club were the low net winners at the 11th annual Cascade Couples Championship at the Leavenworth Golf Course on Sept. 7-8.
The tournament, which was sponsored by LPGA Legends Tour member Cindy Rarick, featured a field of 31 couples from Wenatchee, Chelan, Canada, Sequim, Seattle, Bellevue, Yuma and Leavenworth Golf Club members.
Both days featured beautiful sun and great golfing conditions, along with challenging competition. The two day format was Best Ball and Chapman with three flights playing out of 11 places.
While Steve and Kelly Schinedle won the low net, Scott Miller and Sharon McCarty of Bellevue were the low gross winners.
The raffle at the tournament raised $800 for the Cascade High School golf team and Junior Golf Program.
“A big thank you to Cindy Rarick, our dedicated members and the many holes sponsors and businesses that donated to the raffle,” said LGC Spokeswoman Sally Sebring. “Thank you to the Leavenworth Golf Course Pro Nathan Miller, Maintenance Superintendent Ivan Gibbs and staff, and the Wild Huckleberry restaurant.”