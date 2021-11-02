WENATCHEE – When it rains, Wenatchee pours (in goals).
It was drizzling for nearly the entire match Tuesday night but the Panthers handled their business and advanced in the Big 9 district playoffs after mauling the Davis Pirates 7-nil at the Apple Bowl.
The Panthers jumped on the Pirates early in the match and scored their first goal in the 14th minute off a cross from Olivia Harle to Piper Davidson. That opened the floodgates. Wenatchee scored five more goals in the half; two from Harle in the 16th and 24th minute; two from Halle Stegeman in the 20th and 34th minute and one from Gisel Sanchez-Blanco in the 37th.
“I think we dominated from start to finish,” head coach David Vasquez said after the win. “On paper, we were supposed to win it in the way we did, but we all know whether it’s high school or professional that anyone can come in and disrupt the equilibrium during the postseason. The girls were very aware of that and they came out hungry.”
It took the Panthers a few minutes to adjust to how the ball skipped off the wet turf, but once they did, it was over.
Putting up a six-spot in the first 40 minutes, the Panthers sapped the Pirates' belief. It was already going to be a tall order for Davis to upset Wenatchee at home, but erasing a six-goal deficit proved impossible.
“My high school coach used to tell us about the need for separating (an opponent) from their will to want to come back,” Vasquez said. “If you allow a team to stay in the game and create that belief that they can come back, they can.”
The Panthers added just one goal in the second half, pushing the lead to seven off a shot from Davidson, but that was already more than enough.
“We’re finding our groove,” Vasquez said. “There were a few moments early in the season where we weren’t, but I also think it’s too easy to get a few wins early in the year and coast a little bit. We even did that tonight a little bit and we talked about it after the game. We need to keep our foot on the gas and just keep going because there are teams that will sense if you’re disorganized and try to capitalize on it.”
Wenatchee hosts Moses Lake Thursday in the second round of district playoffs, with the winner facing the loser of Eastmont and West Valley. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.