WENATCHEE — Thursday's Big 9 district cross country meet was the final race of the season for most Big 9 runners, and it showed. Every athlete gave everything they had while battling through the wind and rain on a chilly afternoon at Walla Walla Point Park.
Tears were shed and vomit was heaved at the finish line as the top two teams — along with the first 14 individual finishers — qualified for the state meet next Saturday in Pasco.
Eisenhower and West Valley locked up the two team spots for both boys and girls, but Wenatchee had seven runners qualify for state as individuals and Eastmont had three.
“What a tough bunch of runners,” Wenatchee head coach Steve Roche said after the race. “It was freezing out there and the stakes could not have been higher. Our four senior boys pulled through as well as our three sophomore girls. I was really proud with how we fought through the conditions.”
The girls hit the course first and Ike dominated, placing four girls in the top-10. West Valley swept three-thru-five, but Wenatchee’s Haley Loewen (19:40.4) finished right behind the group to take sixth. Fellow sophomore’s Amara Berry (20:23.7) finished 12th and Lauren Miller (20:31.9) took 14th to round out the final state qualifiers.
Eastmont’s Hannah Mikkelsen (19:46.8) and Whitley Hill (20:25.7) also qualified for state after finishing seventh and 13th, respectively.
West Valley had four boys place in the top eight spots but Wenatchee’s Ian Eifert (16:21.2) ran a fantastic race and finished second. Gabe Velazquez (16:44.9) took ninth, Lars Sorom (16:50.9) placed 11th and Liam Newman (16:58.1) edged Ike’s Mario Cervantes Reyes by a hair to earn the final bid to state.
“With about 1,200 meters to go I saw him and he was running about 20th place,” Roche said. “I said to him ‘Liam, this is it, you have to go now. This is your whole career,’ and he just took off. He changed gears, went on the attack and made it by less than a tenth of a second.”
Eastmont’s Julian Ramos (16:46.8) was the lone Wildcats to earn a state bid after placing 10th.
State qualifiers will have the next week to train before convergin on Pasco next Saturday. The girls races start at 1:30 p.m., and the boys start at 3 p.m.
“All four of our guys ran sub-17’s on a really tough weather day,” Roche said. “It was probably the coldest and windiest event of the season. But they competed. The girls talent level is so high right now I don’t think we’ll have a top-10 finisher but the will beat a lot of kids from across the state. We should walk away from next week pretty satisfied. They are all talented runners and it will show.”