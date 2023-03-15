QUINCY — Not all soccer games are straightforward. Last year, when the Wenatchee boys beat Quincy at the Apple Bowl 3-1, that was straightforward.
Tuesday night was different. Most games would have you rest easy with a 3-0 lead. At no point, even with a healthy respect for your competition, could Wenatchee imagine they would lose a three-goal lead and then rally to win 5-4.
But that’s what happened. After a slow start from Quincy, Wenatchee leaped to a 3-0 lead.
Wenatchee’s goals came from Pierre Vega in the 10th and 34th minutes and Calen Zumach in the 13th minute.
Despite the deficit, Quincy pulled one of two miracle comebacks by scoring four straight goals.
The first two were in the last two minutes of the half. Isaac Lopez scored the first in the 38th minute and Antonio Valadez scored the next one minute later 3-2.
“To see that fight in them,” Quincy Head Coach Francisco Tafoya said. “They showed great spirit”
After halftime, the goals that tied, then gave the Jackrabbits their lead for eight minutes, came from Jorge Nunez and Efrain Pena 4-3.
It was an emotional and passionate game. Tempers were high. It led to a few penalty kicks between both teams, and at one point, Wenatchee’s keeper was ejected after two successive yellow cards. Wenatchee played the last 29 minutes with 10 players on the field.
“It was a bit of a wild game,” Tafoya said. “That’s the passion we want to see.”
Losing a lead like that is crushing. Wenatchee's ability to rally in the last seven minutes while short-handed was a true testament to their resilience. What followed was miracle number two.
Freshmen Vega and Anthony Garcia, who both missed last weekend’s season openers, were responsible for the equalizer and game-winning goals. Vega bagged his hat trick to tie the game when he buried a 19-yard free kick in the 75th minute.
Garcia’s came with almost no time to spare. In the 78th minute, the Panthers regained the lead and won.
“We had a few too many mistakes at the end that cost us the game,” Tafoya said.
Wenatchee’s record is now 1-1-1. Quincy is 1-1.
Wenatchee hosts Skyline on Friday at 6 p.m. Quincy plays at Ephrata on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone