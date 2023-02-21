TACOMA — The boys and girls State Wrestling Tournament, the Mat Classic, culminated at the Tacoma Dome over the weekend.
Many local wrestlers made the top 10 from various classifications, including one 4A State Champion from Wenatchee, who helped snap a decades-long drought — Evan Berdan at 195 lbs.
“He has been the most complete athlete I ever coached in the 30 years I have been coaching,” Wenatchee Coach David Jagla said. “He’s a leader on and off the mat. He leads by example and holds his teammates accountable.”
He won the championship match by a 3-1 decision over Graham-Kapowsin’s Ronnell Parker-Borrero.
“His match was super intense,” Wenatchee Head Coach Carlos Adamy said. “He was in control, wrestled smart, and it paid off. I think it’s been since 1999 that Wenatchee has had a wrestler win state.”
He wasn’t the only Panther to finish in the top eight. Trenton Miller at 152 lbs took seventh, and Jack Fluegge at 220 lbs took eighth.
“I’m proud of Miller ending his season with a win, and Fluegge, for fighting through a shoulder injury,” Adamy said. “I’m super proud of everyone.”
Eastmont also did well. Rudy Vivanco finished fifth at 120 lbs, and Ricardo Jr. Colunga placed sixth at 195 lbs. For the Eastmont girls, Gloria Diaz placed sixth at 120 lbs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone