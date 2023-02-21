TACOMA — The boys and girls State Wrestling Tournament, the Mat Classic, culminated at the Tacoma Dome over the weekend.

Many local wrestlers made the top 10 from various classifications, including one 4A State Champion from Wenatchee, who helped snap a decades-long drought — Evan Berdan at 195 lbs.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?