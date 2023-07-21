230711-sportslocal-wvstorm 05.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley Storm's logo on the side of Dan Simmons' helmet. The Storm went 0-6 during the regular season in their first year with the Gridiron Developmental Football League.

WENATCHEE — Last September, a call went out recruiting athletes for a new, up-and-coming men’s semi-pro outdoor football team forming in the Wenatchee Valley.

Helmed by Brad Kesterson, Wenatchee (0-6) would be the eighth team admitted into the Gridiron Development Football League (GDFL) for the 2023 season. The GDFL had been active nationally since 2010 and only last year, Washington-based teams were brought into the fold.

230711-sportslocal-wvstorm 09.JPG
Buy Now

Wenatchee Valley Storm's Rico Alcarez is unable to recover his team's fumble away from Spokane WolfPack's Michael Villanueva during a July 8 Gridiron Pro Developmental Football League game at the Apple Bowl. Their next game against Seattle was their last of the season.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?