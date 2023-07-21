WENATCHEE — Last September, a call went out recruiting athletes for a new, up-and-coming men’s semi-pro outdoor football team forming in the Wenatchee Valley.
Helmed by Brad Kesterson, Wenatchee (0-6) would be the eighth team admitted into the Gridiron Development Football League (GDFL) for the 2023 season. The GDFL had been active nationally since 2010 and only last year, Washington-based teams were brought into the fold.
New coat of paint
The new team hoped to take over where the Wenatchee Rams left off before the pandemic. With a new team and a new league signifying a new era of regional football, it begets a new namesake. Christened as the Wenatchee Valley Storm, it was just one of four teams within the Impact Conference East which included the Everett Royals (5-1), the Spokane Wolfpack (3-3) and the Seattle Seminoles (2-4).
Assembling a team required a wide net for players and coaches — cast continuously. The Storm were an amalgamation of men from the west side, Tri-Cities and Wenatchee area. The roster churned as 18-year-olds and men twice their age clashed against one another at various stages of their lives and physical development.
Some teammates had families and others had just graduated from high school, and with the average age being in the mid to late 20s, it was probably the first time many of them had played alongside teammates of such disparate ages. It fostered brotherhood and created a culture of sportsmanship even amongst their opponents — usually.
Football is a physical sport — no more obvious a statement has ever been uttered — and that can breed injuries. The roster fluctuated around 30 players and three coaches with a few fresh faces trickling in as slots opened up. When you factor in that, and how most players had full-time jobs and family responsibilities to contend with, as a coach, you’re thrilled when 20 can make a game.
Games are endurance events with 15-minute quarters. Full-grown men collide under the oppressive summer heat where the accommodations are sparse and not every site is blessed with shade — even on the sidelines.
It was a shame Wenatchee couldn’t host more games at home. The Apple Bowl was easily one of the more well-equipped sites in their conference. The Storm spent the bulk of their time on the road, never hosting until four games into the regular season.
“We have the nicest place to play,” said Storm head coach Brad Kesterson.”The Apple Bowl has showers, concessions and locker rooms.”
The regular season
After a preseason warmup, the regular season started June 3 with a 26-10 loss to Spokane. A week later, they suffered a 36-16 loss to the I-5 Cobras and a 36-0 loss to Seattle the week after. Their last game in June was scheduled against Everett but a depleted, injury-riddled roster forced a forfeit.
On July 8, the team hosted their first game against Spokane at the Apple Bowl but it wasn’t quite the homecoming they hoped for. The 56-0 loss was their largest margin of the season.
Wenatchee’s inaugural season hasn’t borne as much fruit as they hoped but it’s an impossibly tall order for any new football team entering a league to assume they’ll dominate.
Large scoring discrepancies aren’t all that uncommon in the national league. Plenty of games were decided by 2-3 points but many were the result of a 20- to 40-point difference.
Season finale
Last Saturday, the Storm showed signs of a bright future in their season finale against Seattle. Wenatchee finally got the offense going, overcoming the previous game’s drought and improving upon their last encounter with the Seminoles in one of their most competitive halves of the summer.
The Storm’s two first-half touchdowns were the result of a 35-yard quarterback rush from Jarvis Alston — in only his second game with the team — and a kickoff reception that was promptly marched downfield and returned to the endzone. Working out of the I-formation with an improved offensive line, they were able to find some rhythm.
A couple of deep throws — one being a 35-yarder to Kyler Groce — and a consistent rushing performance from Dan Simmons rounded out the Storm’s diverse offensive options.
“It was nice for the home crowd to see,” Kesterson said.
At halftime, Wenatchee was only down 18-12 but that would be all the scoring they could muster. Under the blistering, near 100-degree sun, Seattle widened the gap and won 42-12.
“Seattle is right above us in the rankings. We’re two closely matched teams,” Kesterson said. “They had a better second half. They were a great opponent. A lot of sportsmanship.”
While Wenatchee did a good job of covering receivers and running backs, most of Seattle’s offense rested on the back of their scramble-oriented quarterback who could go on 30- to 40-yard rushes.
“Our coverage was pretty good but containing their quarterback was another story,” Kesterson said. “If you took him out of the game we probably would have won.”
Despite the loss, the Storm shrunk the differential by a touchdown and scored two touchdowns when they had previously scored none against Seattle a month ago — marking a reasonable measure of improvement in their final game of the summer.
In retrospect
“We’re done for the season,” Kesterson said. “The Everett game was canceled. Our focus is recruiting more players and more coaches for the next season. We had a roster of 30 players but I’d like to get to a 50-player roster. Almost double in size.”
It’s not an unreasonable ask when Everett — who was ranked in the top 10 nationally — has 60 to 70 players and eight coaches.
Kesterson has coached at many levels — from youth to high school, to semi-pro — and he’s learned a few things.
“Every experience with a first-year team, you’re setting a base like a house and build from there,” he said. “No one goes into a league in their first year and wins a championship. (Next year) we have a better idea of cost, fundraisers and we can build from there.”
During the offseason, the team’s Facebook page and independent website will be worked on and soon after the GDFL season ends, they’ll update the community with next season’s schedule.
Tryouts for next season will be on Feb. 11. Text or email Kesterson at (509) 264-4197 or bradley.kesterson@yahoo.com for more details.