With less than 100 days until the start of the 2020 season, the AppleSox continue to compile their roster as they look to win their seventh league championship.
Two weeks ago, the AppleSox added Tyler Chipman, Chase Grillo, Jared Glenn, Brayden Spears, Gabriel Subirats and Bryant Nakagawa in the first wave of 2020 players.
Head coach Ian Sanderson has revealed the second wave of players to join his first AppleSox’ roster. Pitcher Jared Rubash, utilityman Logan Mercado, outfielders Marcus Lydon and Steven Riddle, infielder Zach Meddings and catchers Landon Wallace and Tyler Boggs all join the AppleSox roster.
Jared Rubash
Wenatchee High School senior Jared Rubash will join the AppleSox this summer before heading to the University of Oregon this fall. Originally committed to Yakima Valley, Rubash soon after switched to join Oregon. In addition to playing for the Panthers, Rubash spent the 2018 summer playing for the Apple Valley Blues for American Legion baseball.
“Rubash has a big upside,” Sanderson said. “He’s going to be in the Pac-12 where there is a lot of projected ability in the big right arm. Being a local guy, this gives fans a chance to see him perform against other college players before he heads to the University of Oregon.”
Logan Mercado
Utilityman Logan Mercado comes to Wenatchee on a high note after posting incredible numbers in high school. Mercado has hit .500 in 156 at-bats and recorded a 1.23 ERA in 24 games over his first three years at Tri-Cities Prep. That includes a stellar junior year when he hit .491 and recorded a microscopic 0.37 ERA. The Oregon commit will join the AppleSox as both a pitcher and a third baseman.
Marcus Lydon
Marcus Lydon joined the Oregon Ducks this season after playing his first two years of college at Seattle University and then Linn-Benton Community College. Lydon hit .188 in 36 games as a freshman and then .221 in 40 games as a sophomore. As a senior at Marist High School in Eugene, Oregon, the outfielder hit .515 and earned all-state honors.
Steven Riddle
Outfielder Steven Riddle is in his first year at the University of Nevada-Reno and looking to build off his strong final season of high school ball. Riddle hit .345 and stole 10 bases as a senior at Vista Murrieta High School in California. He also picked up League Championships in both his sophomore and senior seasons.
Zach Meddings
Zach Meddings put together a strong senior year before joining the University of Nevada-Reno, this fall. The infielder hit .322 in his four years at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif. Meddings earned all-league honors and won a league title as a junior then again earned all-league honors as well as league MVP as a senior.
Landon Wallace
Landon Wallace comes to the AppleSox as a touted catcher and hitter. Wallace put together a stellar junior year at Roseville High School in California, hitting .452 in 26 games. Prep Baseball Report raves about the catcher’s bat speed and that paid off to the tune of 11 extra-base hits last spring. Wallace will attend the University of Nevada-Reno this fall.
Tyler Boggs
Tyler Boggs provides the AppleSox with a solid bat and catching depth this summer. The Yavapai College sophomore hit .275 in 36 games as a freshman and already has a .296 batting average through 13 games this season. Boggs kicked off the season on a high note by hitting a home run and driving in two in a two-hit season-opener against Glendale Community College on Jan. 31.
The AppleSox’ 2020 season begins on June 4 with a 6:35 p.m. non-league game against the Highline Bears. The home schedule is highlighted with Coyote Bobblehead Night on June 13, Fireworks Nights on July 3 and 20 and the West Coast League All-Star Game on July 20. The full schedule can be viewed below. Season tickets run as affordable as $130 and can be purchased online. Single-game tickets can be purchased by calling 509-665-6900.