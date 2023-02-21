Federal Way — Thursday held the 4A Boys Diving Championship prelims, semis, and finals at the King County Aquatics Center. Wenatchee and Eastmont had one competitor each in the one-meter dive.
Of the 20 participants, Eastmont’s Hudson Hamilton placed 18th in the prelims with a score of 98.5. Wenatchee’s Ben Sagerser scored 86, placing 20th.
For the semifinals, only the top 16 scores would advance to the finals. Hamilton narrowly made the cut, sliding into the final seat with a score of 166.6. Sagerser, unfortunately, missed the cutoff with a score of 139.
Hamilton climbed the ladder again in the finals, ultimately placing 15th with a score of 223.75.
The swimming prelims were held the next day, but Saturday, the finals began. Wenatchee, as a team, placed ninth out of 32 teams.
“It was a pretty special year,” Pringle said. “To be a top ten team in the state, and win districts was a big deal. We had adversity after adversity, but the team continued to bounce back. They worked for it and earned it. We’re also lucky to have Kathy Elwyn as an assistant coach.”
For the 200 medley relay, Wenatchee placed eighth. The team consisted of Benjamin Madson, Cody Westra, Austin Elwyn, and Aiden Grigsby.
The team did a little better in the 400 freestyle relay, placing fifth. This team consisted of Elwyn, Grigsby, Jonas Malone, and Madson.
“We bounced back,” Pringle said.
As for the individual events, Madson finished second in the 100 backstroke, and eighth in the 50 freestyle.
“It’s just incredible. Madson is a tough kid. He’s still recovering from a broken leg,” Pringle said.
Elwyn finished third in the 50 freestyle, and sixth in the 100 butterfly.
“Elwyn’s dad was just inducted into the Hall of Fame at the event,” Pringle said. “It says a lot about his mental toughness to overcome the emotion, and get a personal best.”
Grigsby finished sixth in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
“Grigsby swam his personal best at the 100 free prelims, and proved it again the next day in the finals,” Pringle said. “It was an outstanding swim as a freshman.”
