Federal Way — Thursday held the 4A Boys Diving Championship prelims, semis, and finals at the King County Aquatics Center. Wenatchee and Eastmont had one competitor each in the one-meter dive.

Of the 20 participants, Eastmont’s Hudson Hamilton placed 18th in the prelims with a score of 98.5. Wenatchee’s Ben Sagerser scored 86, placing 20th.



