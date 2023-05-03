Wenatchee HS logo.png (copy)

SUNNYSIDE — Tuesday afternoon, the Wenatchee High School tennis team hit the road and swept the Sunnyside Grizzlies with dominant performances from the boys throughout every match and similar results for every girls’ singles match.

“Each one of the girls had flashes of brilliance with incredible points that they would never have made two months ago,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski.



