SUNNYSIDE — Tuesday afternoon, the Wenatchee High School tennis team hit the road and swept the Sunnyside Grizzlies with dominant performances from the boys throughout every match and similar results for every girls’ singles match.
“Each one of the girls had flashes of brilliance with incredible points that they would never have made two months ago,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski.
After sweeping every singles match, the Wenatchee girls narrowly beat Sunnyside, 4-3. Avery Thomas, as Wenatchee’s No. 1 singles player, Katelyn Murphy at No. 2, Clara Shattuck at No. 3, and Kenzie Murphy at No. 4 all won their matches in straight sets.
“Kenzie breezed through her first set without giving up a game,” Andrewjeski said. “After a brief setback in the second set, she was able to come back from being down 3-5 to win the set, 7-5.”
Sunnyside proved to have the edge during the doubles matches, winning all three in straight sets. One of the closer matches was the No. 2 doubles with Taylor Finley and Starla Anderson.
“They figured out a strategy that worked for them and played a solid match that was super-close,” Andrewjeski said. “Taylor was able to blast her forehand down the middle, and Starla was able to volley shots down the middle, earning them easy points.”
The Wenatchee boys showed their depth after they called up a couple of junior varsity players and still managed to win every match against Sunnyside, 7-0. The most games Sunnyside won against any Panther was three.
Aidan Shattuck, as Wenatchee’s No. 1 singles player, Carson Stirling at No. 2, Liam Schmidt at No. 3, and Ben Sagerser at No. 4 all won their matches in straight sets. Shattuck and Sagerser each won both sets without giving up a single game to Sunnyside.
“With such concentration and precise placement of shots, Aidan achieved Wenatchee’s second golden set of the season,” said Wenatchee boys coach Mike Mueller. “A golden set means you didn’t lose a single point of the first 24 points winning outright, 6-0.”
The results didn’t waver much for the doubles matches either. Everett White and Owen Tveten won the No. 2 doubles match, and Jacob McAllister and Noah Payen won the No. 3 doubles matches in straight sets without dropping a single game.
The No. 1 doubles match was closer but Austin Bromiley and Ben Lewis still won in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-3.
“Overall, we showed great effort,” Mueller said.
Wenatchee hosts Eastmont at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
