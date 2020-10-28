WENATCHEE — James Elwyn will forever be emblematic of Wenatchee swimming after the district on Tuesday approved a resolution to rename the pool the James Elwyn Aquatic Center.
Wenatchee Athletic Director Jim Beeson introduced the resolution at Tuesday night’s school board meeting and spoke for a few minutes, holding back tears at times. Elwyn died this past June after suffering from a brain tumor.
“James Elwyn was a teacher for 20 years, the boys head swimming coach the last 16 years and girls the last 15 years,” Beeson said. “Personally I worked with him the last six years and I can honestly tell you, I haven’t worked with a finer person in 33 years of being in education. James was a loving husband and father to not only his three biological children but many other students who graced the halls or pool deck at Wenatchee High School.”
In his tenure at Wenatchee, Elwyn turned both swimming programs into state powerhouses.
Leading the girls, Elwyn finished with a dual record of (107-4-1).
“When you think about that, every three years we lost or tied in a dual meet,” Beeson said. “The girls are also on a 62 dual meet winning streak and have finished in the Top 10 at state in 11-of-15 years. They’ve been league champs 11-of-15 years, district champs 13-of-15 years and he’s coached two individual state champions and three All-Americans.”
For the boys, Elwyn finished with a dual record of (91-19). He had six Top 10 finished at state in 16 years, got seven league championships, eight district championships, three individual state champions — including his son Connor — and one relay team state champion. He also coached three individual All-Americans and one All-American relay team.
As a whole, Elwyn was named Big 9 Coach of the Year 11 times and State Swimming Coach of the Year on three occasions.
“Without question, people around the state recognize Wenatchee swimming and they know who the leader of Wenatchee swimming was,” Beeson said. “Winning was important but James would not compromise doing things just to win. He always would tell me that if you teach kids to do things the right way it leads to success in the pool, and, more importantly, it leads to success out of the pool. And his (goal) was to make all of his swimmers winners in the game of life.”
Beeson said he received 70 emails from parents, former students/swimmers and staff in support of the motion.
“I would have included any emails from those not in support but I did not receive any,” Beeson said.
The school board approved the motion unanimously.