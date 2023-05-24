SPOKANE — Last Saturday, the boys’ high school rugby Cascade Cup Championship was held in Spokane, and for the second consecutive season, the Wenatchee Schoolhouse rugby team won the cup.

Wenatchee won after an undefeated season that held opponents, over a five-week stint, to one try a game on average.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?