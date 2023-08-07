WENATCHEE — Between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, the Wenatchee FC youth soccer club helped organize and host 15 soccer fields and five parks for the Wenatchee Apple Cup youth soccer tournament — the first Apple Cup in four years.

The event was an annual staple of the local youth soccer community, and if not for a four-year gap, this would have been its 41st year. Over the weekend, 85 girls and boys soccer teams from all over the Northwest competed in more than 150 games.



