Wenatchee FC G10 Espinoza player Kamryn Garcia, left, dribbles the soccer ball while defended by Wenatchee FC G11 Forster player Gwen Davidson during a Wenatchee Apple Cup match Saturday at Triangle Park.
WENATCHEE — Between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, the Wenatchee FC youth soccer club helped organize and host 15 soccer fields and five parks for the Wenatchee Apple Cup youth soccer tournament — the first Apple Cup in four years.
The event was an annual staple of the local youth soccer community, and if not for a four-year gap, this would have been its 41st year. Over the weekend, 85 girls and boys soccer teams from all over the Northwest competed in more than 150 games.
The girls had teams within the U9-U16 age groups and the boys competed within the U9 to U17 groups. Aside from the matches, West Coast Goalkeeping sponsored “Goalie Wars,” a goalie-only competition.
The Wenatchee area saw 11 teams reach the finals and more than half of them won their age group. The champions of each group are listed below.
Girls
U14 (G10): North County Alliance (Whatcom County)
U13 (G11): PSA Force Black (Marysville)
U12 (G12): Wenatchee FC Estrada
U11 (G13): Central Washington Sounders (Selah)
U10 (G14/15): Wenatchee FC Oyston
Boys
U13 (B11): Wenatchee FC McInnes
U12 (B12): Wenatchee FC Rodriguez
U11 (B13): Washington East Surf SC Crews (Spokane)
U10 (B14): Wenatchee United SC
U9 (B15/16): Wenatchee FC Canchola
This story will be updated online as more results become available.
