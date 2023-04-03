WENATCHEE — Both Wenatchee and Davis soccer had been on 5-game winning streaks. Davis was undefeated but after Wenatchee lost and then tied their first two games, they’ve been untouchable, winning close games and blowouts ever since.
There is no loss of ire between the two teams. Last year they both felt the gratification of a win and the sting of defeat after playing each other.
So far Wenatchee and Davis have beaten Sunnyside 2-1 but after both had played West Valley, Wenatchee won by a larger margin. Needless to say, no game could be taken lightly in the Big Nine.
The only goal, and game-winner, was struck by a Panther, Chani Vega, after an assist from Anthony Garcia in the 42nd minute 1-0.
Most of the game, however, was a defensive battle. Offensive attacks bounced from one defense to the other, back and forth, limiting any real chances on goal to just a few occasions.
“It was a defensive slugfest,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson.
One attack, five minutes into the game, Wenatchee had a shot on goal but a diving save from Davis’ keeper kept the game nil-nil. In the final minutes of the match, Davis finally created a decent look at the goal but the shot rang off of the crossbar.
Over the years Davis led the overall matchup between the two teams with 10 more wins, 39-29, until Friday.
Wenatchee improves their record to 6-1-1. This win places Wenatchee at the top of the Big Nine standings. Davis is now 5-1.
Wenatchee plays at Moses Lake on April 7 at 7 p.m.
