WENATCHEE — Both Wenatchee and Davis soccer had been on 5-game winning streaks. Davis was undefeated but after Wenatchee lost and then tied their first two games, they’ve been untouchable, winning close games and blowouts ever since.

There is no loss of ire between the two teams. Last year they both felt the gratification of a win and the sting of defeat after playing each other.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?