SUNNYSIDE — Wenatchee (7-4-1) had just capped a 3-game slump with a 3-2 loss to Eastmont last Friday when they traveled to Sunnyside (4-6-1) to prove a point — they were still in contention for the district playoffs.

Wenatchee had already beaten Sunnyside three weeks ago, 2-1, and Tuesday night, they did one better. They beat the Grizzlies 3-1.

Dennis Tronson Wenatchee soccer.jpeg

Dennis Tronson

Wenatchee High School boys soccer head coach


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

