SUNNYSIDE — Wenatchee (7-4-1) had just capped a 3-game slump with a 3-2 loss to Eastmont last Friday when they traveled to Sunnyside (4-6-1) to prove a point — they were still in contention for the district playoffs.
Wenatchee had already beaten Sunnyside three weeks ago, 2-1, and Tuesday night, they did one better. They beat the Grizzlies 3-1.
“Boy, did we need it,” said Wenatchee head coach Dennis Tronson. “We were falling behind but we righted the ship.”
The soccer match was a defensive and physical battle. Wenatchee created several opportunities within the first 20 minutes, including one that clanked off the crossbar, but Sunnyside netted the first goal in the 24th minute to claim the lead, 1-0. Eastmont found the equalizer 10 minutes later after Julian Reyes knocked a header past the keeper. The score was still tied 1-1 at halftime.
“Sunnyside is a tough place to play with great energy and high-quality players,” Tronson said.
Wenatchee finally claimed the lead in the 60th minute after Anthony Garcia drove the ball through the defense and slotted it home, 2-1. Eight minutes later, the Panthers found their insurance goal when Garcia crossed the defense to his right foot and crossed the ball to the far post, 3-1.
“Then it got scrappy,” Tronson said. “There were a lot of yellow cards.”
Wenatchee was down one starter and another was playing with the flu. The Panthers had to dig deep into their bench to get it done. Tanner Russell was also a key defensive force between the pipes.
“Tanner had a good second half,” Tronson said. “He made great saves and handled hard shots.”
