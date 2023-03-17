WENATCHEE — Panther soccer bagged their second win of the season on Friday night. They hosted Skyline, a team that demands your full attention, and beat them for the first time since 2015, outscoring them 3-1.

“It was a real statement game and confidence builder for us,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “It reminded us that we can play at the top level in the state.”



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

