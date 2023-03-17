WENATCHEE — Panther soccer bagged their second win of the season on Friday night. They hosted Skyline, a team that demands your full attention, and beat them for the first time since 2015, outscoring them 3-1.
“It was a real statement game and confidence builder for us,” Wenatchee Head Coach Dennis Tronson said. “It reminded us that we can play at the top level in the state.”
Skyline was a 15-4-1 team last year and beat Wenatchee 7-2 early in the season. They met for a second time during the state tournament when Skyline ended the Panthers’ championship run by one goal in the semi-finals.
Freshman Pierre Vega put Wenatchee on the scoreboard in the 21st minute 1-0. Anthony Garcia followed that up in the 32nd minute to extend the lead to 2-0 at halftime. The freshmen are responsible for five of Wenatchee’s eight goals this season.
“They are doing more than I anticipated,” Tronson said.
Skyline finally found the net in the second half. A header was knocked in during a corner kick in the 63rd minute 2-1.
The last came from Wenachee’s Julian Reyes, who sunk a penalty kick after being pulled down in the box 3-1.
“It's been a breakout season for Reyes at center mid,” Tronson said. “He’s growing into that position and taking command.”
Wenatchee’s record improves to 2-1-1.
“Our back five are all seniors and with our younger guys up front — that gives us more depth,” Tronson said. “That’ll be key in the Big Nine season.”
