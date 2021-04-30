WENATCHEE — The Panthers were able to scratch a few runs across but ultimately they weren’t able to match the Chiefs' firepower, falling to Moses Lake 20-6 and 17-6 in a doubleheader Friday at Walla Walla Point Park.
The Panthers have lost their last six games and fall to (2-7) on the season.
“We had a lot of errors,” Wenatchee head coach Greg Russ said Friday. “That’s something we have to clean up. Both pitchers (Ashton McMahon and Erin Waligorski) did a tremendous job of battling through their order.”
McMahon was on the bump in the first game and Waligorski in the second. The Moses Lake lineup is just full of heavy-hitters. They were all-over everything, batting through the order in each of the first three innings in game two.
After Moses Lake took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, Wenatchee responded with a five-run inning in the home half of the inning. At one point, the Panthers recorded four straight hits, starting with senior Ashley Simmons and McMahon, who hit a frozen rope to left field for a double. Waligorski followed with another two-bagger, plating Simmons and Waligorski, before being driven by an RBI single from Jade Sandine.
Unfortunately, that was pretty much all the Panthers could muster offensively. They scored one more in the bottom of the fifth off an RBI single from Waligorski but were ultimately 10-run ruled in both games.
The Panthers will look to rebound next Friday with a doubleheader against Eastmont. First pitch in the first game is at 4 p.m. Wenatchee has only one more game at home (May 11) against Warden.
“It’s always a battle and they’re a well-coached group,” Russ said. “We’ll clean up what we can and hopefully give them a run for their money.”