WENATCHEE — Though the overcast skies above left much to be desired, Friday afternoon’s weather didn’t darken the Panthers’ offense.
Wenatchee beat the Eisenhower Cadets Friday evening in both games of a doubleheader at Walla Walla Point Park, with the games marking senior night for the Panthers. On Tuesday, the Panthers knocked off the Cadets 12-8, giving Wenatchee a three-game sweep in the series.
Panthers win 10-0 in Game 1
Thanks to a shutout by Erin Waligorski, the Panthers opened up the twin bill in a 10-0 in a game truncated by the 10-run rule after five innings.
The Panthers were only held scoreless in one inning, the fourth, and scored multiple runs in three innings. The scoring began in the first, after leadoff hitter Sophia Smith reached first on a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch, and then scored on an Autumn Sutherland single.
After walking again in the fifth, Sophia Smith scored again on a Natalie Pearson double. In addition to Smith, Ava Brownlee, Rhayan Smith and Cami Carter all touched home plate twice in the game for the Panthers.
Wenatchee wrapped up the victory in the fifth inning with a five-run outburst. Up 7-0 and with the bases juiced, Pearson came through with a three-run double in the fifth to wrap the Wenatchee victory.
Seven of the Panthers’ nine starters had a hit in game one, and eight players reached base.
Panthers win 15-8 in Game 2
The Cadets found more offensive success in the nightcap, but it wouldn’t be enough. Eisenhower scored two runs in each of the first four innings.
The Panthers’ offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the second game. It was a team effort, too, with nine different players scoring in the game. Nine batters collected at least one hit and seven had multiple hits in the game.
Wenatchee batted around in the first inning. The first five batters, Sophia Smith, Pearson, Waligorski, Sutherland and Brownlee all got on base and came around to score. Sophia Smith led off the second inning with a double and later scored to give the Panthers their lone run in the inning.
Pearson and Mia Smith scored the Panthers two runs in the third inning, with Mia Smith working a walk and Pearson later following up with a single.
The fourth inning proved significant for the panthers, with Wenatchee scoring six. Ryhan Smith, Kylee Abel, Cami Carter, Sophia Smith, Pearson and Waligorski all reached base and came around to score.
After four, the Panthers had a comfortable 14-8 run lead. Both offenses dimmed for the remainder of the game.
Wenatchee’s Ryhan Smith hit a triple down the left field line and came around to score on the play on an Eisenhower error to give the Panthers their 15 and final run of the game.