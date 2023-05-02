Wenatchee HS logo.png (copy)

YAKIMA — Both Wenatchee and Davis High School softball teams came into Tuesday night’s game in a bit of a drought. Wenatchee had lost their last five games and Davis had lost their last four.

But with the Davis Pirates sitting two spots lower than Wenatchee in the Big Nine — with only one game separating their overall records — the Panthers ran away with a 14-3 win.



