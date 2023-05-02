YAKIMA — Both Wenatchee and Davis High School softball teams came into Tuesday night’s game in a bit of a drought. Wenatchee had lost their last five games and Davis had lost their last four.
But with the Davis Pirates sitting two spots lower than Wenatchee in the Big Nine — with only one game separating their overall records — the Panthers ran away with a 14-3 win.
“We played pretty solid,” said Wenatchee head coach Mark Edmonston. “Our pitchers were lights-out.”
Wenatchee (3-6, 6-9), in just six innings, beat Davis (0-9, 4-11) in large part due to the dominant pitching performance of Erin Waligorski who finished the last four innings without giving up a hit or a run while striking out 10 batters.
Clementine Belanger, Wenatchee’s freshman catcher, kept the ball in front of her throughout the game, helping control the running game. Ava Brownlee handled line drives to second base all while runners were in scoring position.
Brownlee went 2-for-3 with a double and Belanger also went 2-for-3 with an in-park home run. Natalie Pearson went 2-for-4 with a triple and Lily Staat added another triple for Wenatchee.
Wenatchee scored seven runs in the first inning, two in the second, and one run in the third. Davis finally shut them out in the fourth and fifth innings but the Panthers added a cherry on top with four more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Wenatchee will host Davis for a doubleheader on Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone