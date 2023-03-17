ELLENSBURG — Wenatchee softball started the new season right after they swept Ellensburg in a doubleheader on Thursday night. They won the games 10-4 and 12-10.

The Panthers performed well at the plate, considering they hadn’t seen live pitching at practice. They were mostly relegated to batting cages and limited gym space while the fields thawed.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?