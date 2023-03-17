ELLENSBURG — Wenatchee softball started the new season right after they swept Ellensburg in a doubleheader on Thursday night. They won the games 10-4 and 12-10.
The Panthers performed well at the plate, considering they hadn’t seen live pitching at practice. They were mostly relegated to batting cages and limited gym space while the fields thawed.
“We did okay,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mark Edmonston said. “The fact that we played as well as we did is a good sign.”
Late in the last game, a combination of errors, missed signs and stagnant base-running allowed Ellensburg to take the lead. Wenatchee battled back through the last two innings to regain the lead and complete the sweep.
“Everyone played pretty well,” Edmonston said. “ We still have a lot of things to work on.”
The Ellensburg Bulldogs had a decent season last year. They took a long route to earn second place during the 2A District Playoffs, but ultimately their 15-13 record ended at state with a loss to Rochester.
Wenatchee made it to the postseason with a 7-8 record but their run ended during districts with a loss to West Valley.
Wenatchee hosts Ephrata at Wenatchee Valley College on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
