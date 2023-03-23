MOSES LAKE — The Wenatchee girls’ top four singles players were a powerhouse on the Moses Lake tennis courts Tuesday. The red courts were dusty, the sun intense, but all four singles players swept Moses Lake to win 4-3.

“The power and tenacity of our four singles players proved too much for Moses Lake,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

