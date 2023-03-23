MOSES LAKE — The Wenatchee girls’ top four singles players were a powerhouse on the Moses Lake tennis courts Tuesday. The red courts were dusty, the sun intense, but all four singles players swept Moses Lake to win 4-3.
“The power and tenacity of our four singles players proved too much for Moses Lake,” Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said.
The number-one single, Avery Thomas, won in straight sets by systematically breaking down her opponent with strong groundstrokes to score 6-0 then 6-2.
The number-two single, Katelyn Murphy, dropped a close tie-breaker in the first set 7-6 but rallied and won the last two 6-1.
The number-three single, Clara Shattuck, won her match in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-0, by precisely and strategically zeroing in on her opponent’s weaknesses.
The number-four single, Sienna Kaufman, shut out her opponent with regular groundstrokes and kick serves to win in straight sets 6-0.
Moses Lake turned the table with their three doubles teams. Wenatchee fought hard in every game but all fell in straight sets to Moses Lake except Wenatchee’s number-two doubles team, Ava Kerr and Lauren Bixby, who were able to win one of three sets.
The Wenatchee boys almost followed suit but unfortunately suffered their first team loss. The Panthers’ number-one and number-three singles lost their matches in straight sets.
The number-two single, Aidan Shattuck, won 6-3 in straight sets by moving his opponent all over the court with calm groundstrokes and smart decision-making.
The number-four single, Noah Payen, lost his first match in a close tie-breaker and won the next 6-3 after changing his game plan. The last was a drag-out super tie-breaker that Payen eventually won 10-5.
The boys' number-one and number-two doubles teams lost close matches in straight sets but the number-three doubles team — Owen Tveten and Ben Borden — were a force behind the serve, worked in tandem to keep the ball in play, and won both matches 6-2 then 7-5.
“Although we fell behind 4-1, I was proud of how our last two matches played out,” Boys Coach Mike Mueller said. “We picked up two more wins as the afternoon ended and it left us feeling a little better about the close loss.”
Wenatchee hosts West Valley at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
