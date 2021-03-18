WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Panthers (1-1) draw perennial 1A powerhouse Royal (2-0) tomorrow night in what will serve as potentially the most intriguing game of the season for Wenatchee.
Don’t let the 1A classification fool you. The Panthers are going to have their paws full tomorrow night against the Knights, the No. 8 ranked team in the state on MaxPreps.
Royal, nestled just 64 miles south of Wenatchee off Highway 26 and with a population of just 2,605, has far and away been the most dominant team in the 1A classification the past five years. The Knights have won the state championship in four of the last five seasons (2015-17, 2019) and lost in the semifinals in 2018.
That one loss is Royal’s only defeat in the last 70 games — including this season after routing both Eastmont (50-10) and Ephrata (52-0). Impressive is an understatement.
So what’s been the key to their success?
“Obviously it’s the kids,” said Royal head coach Wiley Allred, who’s coached the team since 1999 and won eight titles in his tenure. “We’ve had a good run of talented players that work hard. Five years ago, we had Kaden Jenks, who has gone on to play at Weber State, then his younger brother Sawyer and now Caleb Christensen. All three worked really hard and sometimes we exceeded expectations. We just have a really good core group of kids.”
Royal is no different than Chelan, Cascade or Cashmere in terms of its student body — there were 498 total students in 2017-18. But despite the diminished pool of kids to pull from, the Knights have always had solid participation, Allred said. Royal is just a football town.
“There are some good football families,” he said. “And we have a good mix of hardworking kids.”
Allred did concede that they probably have four kids on the roster currently that are ‘next level’ kids, which he said was unique.
“We’ve done it before with zero or just one (college-level player),” Allred said. “But this year we have Caleb (QB) and his brother Cooper (WR), Derek Bergeson (LB, WR) and the guy that looks so big in pads is Avery Ellis (RB, LB). All four have obviously been having a good season and they all found ways to work out in the offseason.”
Allred said his team was excited when it was announced that Royal would be moving up during the pandemic-impacted season to play 4A Wenatchee, Eastmont and Moses Lake and 2A Ephrata.
“I still am nervous though; we know what we’re up against,” he said. “We did get the best of our kids' effort against Eastmont and it will take that same effort to compete with Wenatchee. They know these games don’t come around that often.”
The Knights' main task will be trying to contain Panthers quarterback JJ Jelsing, who has run for 359 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first two weeks of the shortened season.
“(Jelsing) is very scary and you can see why he’s a D-I athlete,” Allred said. “But they have enough speed around him; Wenatchee is a very dangerous team in my mind. They might be frustrated with a little inconsistency, but their offense is something we don’t typically see against the teams we play. It’s a unique challenge, I guess we’ll see where we sit.”
Wenatchee is riding a six-game win streak at the Apple Bowl, which according to Bruce Bennett is the Panthers’ fourth-longest streak in school history, but it will be tested tomorrow night. If the Panthers can pull off the win, they would have accomplished something that only Colville has done in the last five years.
The Wenatchee World will have full coverage of Friday’s Wenatchee-Royal contest after the game.