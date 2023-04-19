YAKIMA — With another windy day to combat out on the tennis courts, the Wenatchee girls and boys found a way to beat the Davis Pirates. The girls won 7-0 and the boys hedged a narrow, 4-3, win to complete the sweep.

The Wenatchee girls dominated the Mavericks, never allowing an opponent to win more than three games in any given set, singles or doubles.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

