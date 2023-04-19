YAKIMA — With another windy day to combat out on the tennis courts, the Wenatchee girls and boys found a way to beat the Davis Pirates. The girls won 7-0 and the boys hedged a narrow, 4-3, win to complete the sweep.
The Wenatchee girls dominated the Mavericks, never allowing an opponent to win more than three games in any given set, singles or doubles.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 single Avery Thomas, No. 2 single Katelyn Murphy, No. 3 single Kenzie Murphy, and No. 4 single Lauren Bixby all won their matches in straight sets.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 doubles team of Sienna Kaufman and Clara Shattuck, No. 2 doubles team of Ava Kerr and Jenna Thrapp, and No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Black and Taylor Finley all won their matches in straight sets.
The Wenatchee boys narrowly won a nail-biter.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 single Kai Mueller won his matches in straight sets. Aidan Shattuck, Wenatchee’s No. 2 single, lost but only after battling back to win a close second set after losing a tiebreaker in the first.
The No. 3 singles match came down to two tiebreakers that Wenatchee’s Jacob McAllister won, 7-5, in each set. Wenatchee’s No. 4 single Noah Payen lost but only after winning a close first set, 6-4, dropping the second 6-3, and nearly winning the third-set tiebreaker.
Davis won the No. 1 doubles match in straight sets but Wenatchee’s No. 2 doubles team of Everett White and Owen Tveten and No. 3 doubles team of Ben Bordon and Nathan Burns returned the favor, winning in straight sets.
Wenatchee hosts Moses Lake at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
