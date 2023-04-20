WENATCHEE — Track and field converged on Wenatchee as the Panthers hosted Eastmont and Davis for the latest Big Nine double-dual meet. The weather wasn’t ideal — cold, windy, and wet — but Wenatchee and Eastmont dominated most events by focusing on their opponents, not the final time, distance, or height.
The Wenatchee girls beat Davis, 133-17, and Eastmont, 90-60. The Wenatchee boys completed the sweep by beating Davis, 126-18, and Eastmont, 76-69. The Eastmont girls beat Davis, 96-36, and the boys beat Davis, 122-22.
The top three finishes or highest placing for Eastmont and Wenatchee are as follows.
For the girls’ track events, Wenatchee’s Zoe Gonzales (12.82) finished first in the 100 meters, Maggie Scaramozzino (13.28) placed second and Lilie Maloney (13.81) placed third for Eastmont. For the 200 meters, Gonzales (27.14), again, placed first for Wenatchee, Kaylen Greer (27.36) placed second and Helen Schumaker (28.63) placed third for Eastmont.
“Zoe, she’s our superstar,” said Wenatchee co-head coach Steve Roche. “She’s the fastest in the district.”
Greer beat Gonzales earlier this season and when their rematch unfolded in the 200 meters, it looked as though it could happen again. Greer had the lead but Gonzales slowly closed the distance, gaining micro-inches with each stride to win the event by 0.22 seconds.
“They’ll probably both got to state,” Roche said.
For the 400 meters, Allie Knoop (1:01.94) finished first for Wenatchee and Dylan Schmitten (1:03.49) placed second for Eastmont. For the 800 meters, Haley Loewen (2:35.09) finished first and Knoop (2:40.86) placed second for Wenatchee. Hannah Mikkelsen (2:42.51) placed fifth for Eastmont.
For the 1600 meters, Mikkelsen (5:34.01) finished first for Eastmont, Linnea Jarmin (5:34.18) placed second, and Loewen (5:34.51) placed third for Wenatchee. For the 3200 meters, Kylah Madariaga (12:30.08) finished first, Kirsten Jarmin (12:51.45) placed second, and Lauren Miller (13:13.37) placed third for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Anahi Cortez (13:54.67) placed fifth.
For the 100-meter hurdles, Shelby Howe (17.18) finished first for Eastmont, Ava Jo Berry (17.59) placed second and Jenissa Hepton (18.20) placed third for Wenatchee. For the 300-meter hurdles, Wenatchee’s Eloise Bolles (48.82) finished first, and Hepton (53.99) and Zayli Stegeman tied for second.
For the 4x100 relay, Eastmont (51.60) finished first with Liliana Johnson, Maloney, Scaramozzino, and Greer. Wenatchee (51.74) came in second with Berry, Bolles, Gonzales, and Sam DeLay.
For the 4x200 relay, Eastmont (1:52.34) finished first with Lenna Haberlock, Johnson, Schumaker, and Greer, Wenatchee (1:59.03) placed third with Neve Mitrakul, Stegeman, Hepton, and Sadie Sullivan.
For the 4x400 relay, Wenatchee (4:30.12) finished first with Knoop, Gonzales, Bolles, and Izzie Brown. Eastmont (4:49.73) placed second with Merrill, Emma Troxler, Mia Mora, and Mia Cabrera.
For the girls’ field events and the shot put, Eastmont’s Ellie Prazer (35 feet, 6 inches) finished first and Maya Mathena (33 feet, 1 inch) placed second for Wenatchee. For the discus, Prazer (94 feet, 4 inches) finished second for Eastmont and Briana Sackman (92 feet, 6 inches) placed third for Wenatchee. For the javelin, Wenatchee’s Sackman (104 feet, 10 inches) finished first, Karsyn Garcia-Miller (95 feet, 4 inches) placed second, and Maren Stuber (95 feet) came in third. Eastmont’s Ramona Webley (81 feet, 1 inch) finished in sixth.
For the pole vault, Wenatchee’s Courtney Dodge (9 feet, 6 inches) finished first, Maile England (8 feet, 6 inches) placed second, and Emily Von Reis (7 feet, 6 inches) placed third. For the high jump, Wenatchee’s Rylee Jones (4 feet, 10 inches) and Eastmont’s Howe tied for first. DeLay (4 feet, 6 inches) came in third for Wenatchee.
For the long jump, Howe (15 feet, 5 inches) finished first for Eastmont, Hepton (15 feet, 3 1/2 inches) placed second for Wenatchee, and Eastmont’s Schmitten (14 feet, 11 inches) came in third. For the triple jump, Eastmont’s Norilyn Sanchez (30 feet, 5 1/2 inches) finished first, Chloe Sandberg (29 feet, 10 inches) placed second, and Hannah Merrill (29 feet, 9 inches) placed third. For Wenatchee, Berry (29 feet, 8 inches) placed fourth.
For the boys’ track events, Eastmont’s Gunnar Peterson (11.39) finished first in the 100 meters and Kanyon Darnell (11.84) placed third for Wenatchee. For the 200 meters, Eastmont’s Peyten Guest (24.14) finished first and Peterson (24.48) placed second. Wenatchee’s Beau Warren (24.92) placed third.
For the 400 meters, Jack Clark (55.77) placed second and Reagan Masuda (55.89) placed third for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Cade Schindele (57.38) placed fifth. For the 800 meters, Wenatchee’s Max Meadows (2:09.90) finished first and Elgin Negrete (2:11.06) placed second. Eastmont’s Emmett Atenco (2:12.13) placed third.
For the 1600 meters, Meadows (4:41.94) finished first and Jason Newman (4:46.96) placed second for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Atenco (4:54.99) placed third. For the 3200 meters, Newman (10:29.60) finished first for Wenatchee, Ethan Moore (10:32.87) placed second for Eastmont, and Nolan Campbell (11:19.51) placed third for Wenatchee.
“Our distance crew — Max, Jason, and Elgin — stepped up big time,” Roche said. “I relied on them to get the win. They were huge.”
For the 110-meter hurdles, Braden Jones (17.87) finished first and Diego Robles (18.87) placed second for Eastmont. Wenatchee’s Simon Purdom (19.26) placed third. For the 300-meter hurdles, Robles (44.18) finished first, Graydon Schneider (46.31) placed second, and Jones (46.80) placed third for Eastmont. Wenatchee’s Leo Enciso (47.00) placed fourth.
For the 4x100 relay, Eastmont (45.32) finished first with Guest, Schneider, Peterson, and Trey Green. For the 4x400 relay, Wenatchee (3:44.23) finished first with Warren, Michael Torres, Negrete, and Meadows. Eastmont (3:50.71) placed third with Jones, Eathan Moore, Schindele, and Robles.
For the boys’ field events and the shot put, Wenatchee’s Kolby Hill (46 feet, 6 inches) finished first, Ethan Wertz (42 feet, 7 inches) placed second, and Rivers Cook (39 feet, 5 inches) placed third. Eastmont’s Keale Dennis (38 feet, 2 inches) placed fourth. For the discus, Cook (148 feet, 5 inches) finished first and Calvin Bishop (119 feet, 5 inches) placed second for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Jaydi Cerda (118 feet, 7 inches) placed third. For the javelin, Matthew Bir (141 feet, 1 inch) finished first and Juan Rios (134 feet, 6 inches) placed second for Wenatchee. Eastmont’s Jesse Hix (126 feet, 6 inches) finished third.
For the pole vault, Kayden Andre-Van Lith (10 feet) finished first for Eastmont. Wenatchee’s Tucker Ashmore (9 feet, 6 inches) placed second and Cole Wickel (9 feet) placed third. For the high jump, Eamon Monahan (6 feet, 3 inches) finished first and Matthew Bender (5 feet, 11 inches) placed third for Eastmont. Wenatchee’s Travis Torres (5 feet, 3 inches) placed fifth.
For the long jump, Bender (20 feet, 1 inch) finished first and Seth Stone (19 feet, 6 inches) placed second for Eastmont. Eastmont’s Hudson Gallaher and Wenatchee’s Bryan Contreras tied for third at 18 feet, 5 inches. For the triple jump, Bender (40 feet, 4 1/2 inches) finished first for Eastmont, Wenatchee’s Michael Torres (40 feet) placed second and Travis Torres (36 feet) placed third.
“We’re lucky to have Eastmont in the league and as our cross-river rivals,” Roche said. “They push us and make us better. Every time we have to step up. We push each other.”
Wenatchee will compete at the Eason Invite on Saturday at Snohomish High School. Eastmont will compete at the Viking Classic on Saturday at Lake Stevens High School.