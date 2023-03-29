YAKIMA — Even the cold, cloudy, windy, and sometimes wet weather couldn’t deter Wenatchee on the Eisenhower tennis courts Tuesday afternoon.
The boys and girls swept the Cadets, adding more team wins to their record. Not every battle was easy, however.
“There were some long matches,” said Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski.
The Wenatchee girls won 5-2 and their singles swept Ike.
Wenatchee’s number-one single, Avery Thomas, lost her first set 6-1. She readjusted to win her next set by the same difference and her last after a difficult tie-breaker 7-5.
Their number-two and number-three singles, Katelyn Murphy and Sienna Kaufman, respectively, won their matches in straight sets. Their number-four single, Kenzie Murphy did the same after a narrow tiebreaker in her first set.
The Panther’s number-one doubles team, Ava Kerr and Lauren Bixby, was the only doubles team to win their match and they did so in straight sets. They worked as a team, and when one ebbed the other flowed, covering the court to get the win.
“Ava played one of her best matches, placing the ball with precision,” Andrewjeski said.
The boys had an even more dominant performance, beating Ike 6-1.
Wenatchee’s number-one single, Kai Mueller, won in straight sets, losing only one game. Their number-two, Aidan Shattuck, also won in straight sets, dismantling his opponent with enough precision and pace to win the match before 30 minutes had passed without giving up a single point.
Wenatchee’s number-three single, Jacob McAllister, hobbled by illness, battled through the first set, taking it to a tie-breaker but lost the match and the next. Their number-four, Noah Payen, capitalized on his opponent’s weakness to win in straight sets.
The number-one doubles team, Austin Bromiley and Ben Lewis, won the first set 6-1, lost the second 6-2, then rallied to win the last and the match 6-1. The number-two and number-three doubles teams, Everett White and Nathan Burns, Owen Tveten and Ben Bordon, respectively, all won in straight sets.
“It was a great day for Panther tennis,” said boys coach Mike Mueller. “We got back on track.”
Wenatchee hosts Sunnyside at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
