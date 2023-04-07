SUNNYSIDE — Wenatchee baseball had just beat Sunnyside 13-3 on Tuesday and hoped to add two more wins to climb the Big Nine standings when the Grizzlies hosted the Panthers for a doubleheader on Friday.

Mission accomplished. Wenatchee (4-5) won the opener 10-1 and the second game 5-4.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

