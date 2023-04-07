SUNNYSIDE — Wenatchee baseball had just beat Sunnyside 13-3 on Tuesday and hoped to add two more wins to climb the Big Nine standings when the Grizzlies hosted the Panthers for a doubleheader on Friday.
Mission accomplished. Wenatchee (4-5) won the opener 10-1 and the second game 5-4.
What began as a sluggish start at the plate quickly spun to outstanding hitting throughout the roster.
Moses Cox led Wenatchee with four RBIs and was 4-for-5 from the plate and had a clutch save at the end of the game. Brock Toftness and Evan Smith were each 1-for-2 from the plate and scored two runs apiece. Owen Ervin was 1-for-3 from the plate and scored three runs.
Smith shut out Sunnyside (1-10) from the mound after six innings of pitching.
Wenatchee’s efficiency at the plate took a dip during the second game and it kept things much closer than the opener.
“We battled through some errors on defense,” Wenatchee Head Coach Josh Ervin said.
Connor Christensen led the Panthers with two RBIs and was 2-for-3 at the plate. Ben Kennedy was 2-for-4 and had an RBI. James Butler also finished with an RBI and was 1-for-3 at bat .
“Timely hitting from Connor and Ben in the fifth inning put us up for good,” Ervin said.
Levi Schuyleman closed out the final two innings from the mound.
“He kept his cool,” Ervin said. “I’m really proud of Levi for showing some toughness today.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone