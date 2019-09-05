WENATCHEE — For the Wenatchee girls swim and dive team, getting to state is not the question. The main question is cracking the top three at state. Most of last year’s state team is back. They only lost one senior, Hadassah Lurbur.
Panther Head Coach Jame Elwyn, now in his 15th season, said they have ample depth to fill Lurbur’s spot. The Dresell sisters are back, Rae Ann and Brooklyn, along Sophie Black, Sierra Hartley and diver Emily Brault.
“I think we have a good chance to fight for the podium at state again. Last year, we were eight points behind Curtis for third at state. We have goals of getting higher. Certainly with the team we have coming back, we should be able to do that,” Elwyn said. “We have some fast incoming freshmen, so that should help quite a bit.”
To crack the top three at state, Elwyn said they need to figure out a way to get more individual scorers at state or swimmers that score in more than one event. There are seven divers. Elwyn feels all four returning divers could make state, which would be huge.
There are some incoming freshmen who could make state, he said. The girls swam well during the summer.
“I think for the most part, we have some girls that swam really well at Senior Zones. If can capitalize on that momentum, there is no reason we can’t be fighting at state again,” he said.
The Wenatchee girls have won districts 14 of the last 16 years, so they are certainly a dynasty. With that comes every team in the league giving you their best shot.
“Eastmont is looking stronger this year. Not sure anyone else is. Interesting situation with them using our pool as well,” Elwyn said. “Their pool is getting remodeled, so they are sharing our facility. We practice right after school. Then, both dive teams practice. Then, Eastmont practices. Definitely getting a lot of use from the pool.”
The swim season opens Thursday, Sept. 12 with the Moses Lake Pentathlon. The Wenatchee Invite is Saturday, Sept. 14.
“It should be a good way to get things started. We have three big meets in a row in September,” he said.