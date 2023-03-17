WENATCHEE — Panther tennis began the spring season with a home match against Davis on Thursday and they kept a long-running tradition going by beating the Pirates 4-3 for the girls and 6-1 for the boys.
The boys have been 50-3 against Davis since 1977, while the girls completed their 14th straight win over the Pirates.
For the girls, Avery Thomas lost a number one single match 6-4 and 7-6. The number two single, Katelyn Murphy, won her’s with offensive volleys and
consistent groundstrokes 6-0 and 6-2. The number three single, Jenna Thrapp, won her’s 6-1 and 7-6. The number four single, Lauren Bixby, lost her’s in another close match 6-3 and 6-4.
The doubles teams made a clean sweep for the girls. For the number one team, Sienna Kaufman’s forehand and Clara Shattuck’s strong serve allowed them to win both sets 6-0. The number two team, Ava Kerr and Taylor Finley, won 6-2 and 6-0.
“I am super proud of our girls for playing their hearts out,” First-year Wenatchee Head Coach Jackie Andrewjeski said.
For the boys, Wenatchee’s number one single, Aidan Shattuck, lost 6-1 and 6-3. The number two single, Kai Mueller, won 6-2 and 6-1. The number three single, Jacob McAllister, won 6-3 and 6-0.
The doubles teams also made a clean sweep for the boys. The number one team, Austin Bromiley and Ben Lewis won 6-3 and 6-1. The number two team, Everett White and Nathan Burns won 6-0 in both sets. And the third team, Owen Tveten and Ben Borden won both sets 6-1.
“It went very well,” Wenatchee Boys Coach Mike Mueller said. “I’m proud of our team victory, considering Davis upended us in one of the two matches last year.”
Wenatchee plays at Moses Lake on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone