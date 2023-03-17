WENATCHEE — Panther tennis began the spring season with a home match against Davis on Thursday and they kept a long-running tradition going by beating the Pirates 4-3 for the girls and 6-1 for the boys.

The boys have been 50-3 against Davis since 1977, while the girls completed their 14th straight win over the Pirates.



