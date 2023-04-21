WENATCHEE — Last month, the Wenatchee girls’ tennis team beat Moses Lake by one narrow set, 4-3, but Thursday afternoon, while hosting the Mavericks at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, the Panthers proved how much they’ve improved after winning by a more significant margin, 6-1.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 single, Avery Thomas, and No. 2 single, Katelyn Murphy, dominated their matches in straight sets, never giving up more than two games. Kenzie Murphy’s match, for the No. 3 singles, won her match after a difficult start. She lost the first set, rallied to win the second in an 8-6 tiebreaker, and then commanded the third, 6-1.
“She played her best match of the season,” said Wenatchee head coach Jackie Andrewjeski.
After two close sets, Lauren Bixby won the No. 4 singles match for Wenatchee.
“Her forehand was driving, and her footwork was quick,” Andrewjeski said.
Wenatchee’s Sienna Kaufman and Clara Shattuck won the No. 1 doubles match and Ava Kerr and Jenna Thrapp won the No. 2 doubles match, all in straight sets. Wenatchee’s only girls’ loss of the day was at No. 3 doubles after a couple of close sets.
The boys’ matches were much closer. Before the final result, Wenatchee and Moses Lake were tied for second in the Big Nine standings, under West Valley. Moses Lake pulled ahead after they edged the Panthers, 4-3.
Wenatchee’s No. 1 single, Kai Mueller, lost his match after a tight tiebreaker but Aidan Shattuck won the No. 2 singles match in straight sets to balance the deficit.
“Aidan regained his form, swing, and confidence in winning both sets,” said Wenatchee boys’ coach Mike Mueller.
The No. 3 singles match was close, but ultimately Jacob McAllister fell after two sets to Moses Lake. The Mavericks also won the No. 4 singles match and No. 1 doubles match.
Wenatchee nearly cobbled together a team win after their No. 2 doubles team, Everett White and Owen Tveten, and No. 3 doubles team, Ben Bordon and Nathan Burns won their matches. The No. 2 match could have gone the other way. After losing the first match, they won the second in a 7-5 tiebreaker and then dominated the third. The No. 3 match was won after two sets but only after edging Moses Lake in a 7-6 tiebreaker.
“Ben’s serves were fast and low, and Nathan had good returns and net play,” Mueller said.
Wenatchee plays at West Valley on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
