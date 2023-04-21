WENATCHEE — Last month, the Wenatchee girls’ tennis team beat Moses Lake by one narrow set, 4-3, but Thursday afternoon, while hosting the Mavericks at the Wenatchee Racquet and Athletic Club, the Panthers proved how much they’ve improved after winning by a more significant margin, 6-1.

Wenatchee’s No. 1 single, Avery Thomas, and No. 2 single, Katelyn Murphy, dominated their matches in straight sets, never giving up more than two games. Kenzie Murphy’s match, for the No. 3 singles, won her match after a difficult start. She lost the first set, rallied to win the second in an 8-6 tiebreaker, and then commanded the third, 6-1.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

