CASHMERE — Even though David Vasquez didn’t acknowledge as much, Saturday’s 2-nil win over Dennis Tronson and the Cashmere Bulldogs meant a little more to the first-year head coach.
Anytime you can scratch out a win against your former mentor it has to feel nice, right?
“Eh, it’s whatever,” Vasquez said after the win. “I always want to get a win over anyone we play. I will tell you what though, I have a lot of respect for (Dennis). I’ve coached with him for a while now and learned a lot from him; he’s a very knowledgeable coach. It’s a chess match, you have the old-timer who’s been coaching for a long time and someone wanting to just learn and become better every day. Did it feel good? Yeah, but I’ll tell you how it felt at the end of the season.”
The Panthers (4-1) controlled the tempo from the opening kick but couldn’t get one through until the 22nd minute. Senior captain Yareli Sanchez-Blanco received a pass in the midfield, turned and had some space to work with. She drove right at a Bulldogs defender before taking one touch to her left foot and slicing a goal to the far post.
Cashmere started to generate a few chances in the last 20 minutes of the first half, but couldn’t get a quality shot on frame.
The second half was fairly tight, but the Panthers were able to control possession for the majority of the half. Sanchez-Blanco added a second goal in the 72nd minute to ice out the game.
“People don’t realize that you can’t give her that kind of space because she’s going to turn and put it on frame,” Vasquez said. “It’s only a matter of time.”
Overall, it was a solid effort from Wenatchee.
“I thought we did really well,” Vasquez said. “We controlled the midfield really well, Greta Jarecki dictated the tempo in the middle and defensively, Emily Eckert was lights out. She’s so versatile, she does an awesome job in the back and can playing holding-mid as well. Natalie Boles did well in the middle and Lily Delmus got some time up top and generated a lot of pressure. It was a good team win.”
The Panthers travel to Okanogan Tuesday to take on the Bulldogs before playing Eastmont next Saturday. Kickoff on Tuesday is at 4 p.m., and 1 p.m. Saturday.
“I didn’t even realize we had Eastmont next week,” Vasquez said. “Whoever the next one is we’ll get ready for them. We’ve been talking about ‘it doesn’t matter, get better.’ So if you lose, doesn’t matter, get better. If you win, doesn’t matter, better. Just that continual growth.”
Cashmere will look to rebound against Ephrata Tuesday. Kickoff in Ephrata is at 7 p.m.