SUNNYSIDE — On Thursday, the Wenatchee High School track and field team outperformed Sunnyside and West Valley at the CBBN dual meet at the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex. The boys' and girls’ teams scored more, as a whole, to sweep the event.
The Wenatchee boys won with a team score of 76 and the girls won with a score of 118.83. Panthers who made the top three or who had the highest finish in each event, boys and girls, were as follows.
100 meters
Boys
8th — Leo Enciso (11.89)
Girls
1st — Zoe Gonzales (12.53)
3rd — Areanna Carreon (13.59)
200 meters
Boys
3rd — Max Meadows (23.37)
Girls
1st — Gonzales (26.12)
3rd — Carreon (28.03)
400 meters
Boys
2nd — Elgin Negrete (51.71)
3rd — Beau Warren (54.07)
Girls
1st — Allie Knoop (1:01.78)
2nd — Kara Norland (1:03.22)
3rd — Izzie Brown (1:04.09)
800 meters
Boys
1st — Negrete (2:04.59)
2nd — Ben Payen (2:06.29)
Girls
1st — Knoop (2:27.49)
3rd — Linnea Jarmin (2:31.12)
1600 meters
3rd — Meadows (4:37.58)
3200 meters
Boys
4th — Jason Newman (10:43.54)
Girls
2nd — Haley Loewen (12:12.62)
3rd — Kylah Madariaga (12:14.29)
100-meter hurdles
1st — Ava Jo Berry (17.54)
2nd — Eloise Bolles (17.85)
110-meter hurdles
3rd — Simon Purdom (18.14)
300-meter hurdles
Boys
2nd — Leo Enciso (47.22)
3rd — Purdom (48.14)
Girls
1st — Bolles (47.49)
4x100 relay
Boys
3rd — Enciso, Warren, Jace Holloway, and Kanyon Darnell (45.91)
Girls
1st — Berry, Bolles, Carreon, and Gonzales (51.37)
4x200 relay
1st — Neve Mitrakul, Zayli Stegeman, Sadie Sullivan, and Jenissa Hepton (1:58.83)
4x400 relay
Boys
1st — Warren, Meadows, Negrete, and Michael Torres (3:32.26)
Girls
1st — Norland, Gonzales, Bolles, and Knoop (4:10.37)
