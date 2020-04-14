WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Warriors (U15) and Wenatchee Wolverines (U14) both operate as part of the Wenatchee Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) and are affiliate programs to the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL. The Warriors just completed their inaugural season and the Wolverines wrapped up their fifth season.
These two teams are overseen by Hockey Director Ryan McKelvie. Marcus Baxter served as Head Coach for the Warriors and David Mead was Head Coach for the Wolverines. Both coaches contributed as assistants for the other program, aided by Calvin Stapleton, and Mike Landry who was Goalie Coach.
Both teams play an independent tournament schedule over the course of the year. With the primary focus being on helping the players develop and mature, the non-game weekends feature four practices and a pair of classroom sessions. In a given season, each team will play 35-40 games in the various tournaments and showcases across the US and western Canada.
Local players from Wenatchee may find spots on these rosters, and players come from all over for the weekends while maintaining their home residence and schooling. Players travel in from Portland, Seattle, Spokane, Bend OR, Boise ID, and Missoula MT among others. In the past, local players have sought opportunities away from Wenatchee to develop and now those opportunities exist here at home.
Team Leaders
The U15 Warriors, playing in their inaugural season, competed in 33 games to supplement their comprehensive practice schedule. Bobby Anselmo led the way with 32 points, while Liam Kelly led all goal scorers with 20 goals and Luke Pizzey added 20 assists to top that statistical category. On the back end, defenseman Braeden Snell contributed a goal and 8 assists for a blue-line best 9 points.
For the U14 Wolverines, they skated a 38-game schedule, and had three players (Tyler Chapman, Andre Cho, and Robby Berry) with 19 points each to lead the way offensively. Chapman led goal scorers with 10, while Cho and Berry each contributed 10 assists. The top Wolverine defenseman in terms of points was Fritz Berback-Rosengreen with 2 goals and 9 assists for 11 points overall.
Team Awards
The teams voted at the end of the year for their MVP, and also for the team award which bears the team name. The Wolverine / Warrior Award is bestowed upon the player who best exemplifies the attributes of what a team member should be. These traits include being a person of integrity, hard worker, and being a great teammate.
U14-Wolverines Award – Weston Fudge
U14-Wolverines MVP – Tyler Chapman
U15-Warriors Award – Bobby Anselmo
U15-Warriors MVP – Luke Pizzey
It’s worth noting again that these awards were voted on solely by the players, making the awards all the more meaningful to everyone involved.
Hockey Director Ryan McKelvie is proud of how these programs are coming along. “It was great to see the progress that our weekend teams made again this year under the leadership of Coach Baxter and Coach Mead. From the start of the year to the end of the year, the teams improved significantly, and, most importantly, the individual players developed tremendously. The post-season feedback from the players and parents was terrific and showed an extremely high-level of player satisfaction on their experience playing in Wenatchee.”
He went on to add, “Our weekend-only teams provide players with a great introduction to Tier 1 hockey with professional coaching and a highly competitive schedule. Now that the program has been established for a handful of years, we’ve been able to see the success of players who started with our weekend-only teams, advanced through our nationally competitive billet teams, and now some of those players getting opportunities at the Junior A level.”