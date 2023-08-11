Wenatchee United SC Logo
Wenatchee United SC B13 team at 2023 Rush Cup

The Wenatchee United SC B13 youth soccer team celebrates at the 2023 Pacific Northwest Rush Cup on Aug. 4-6 at Skagit River Park in Burlington. The team made the finals and placed second in the silver division. The team has players from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Leavenworth.

WENATCHEE — Two years ago, not many of them played organized soccer.

But already, the kids that now make up the Wenatchee United SC B13 boys youth soccer team have made improving a habit and recently reached the finals of the 2023 Pacific Northwest Rush Cup in the U11 silver division.

Team photo of Wenatchee United SC B13 at Rush Cup

The Wenatchee United SC B13 youth soccer team pose for a team photo at the 2023 Pacific Northwest Rush Cup. Players: Francisco Anaya, Jace Cerda, Kyler Cooper, Aiden Cortes, Alejandro Arellano, Abe Clifton, Henry Camburn, Mikey Farias, Yandel Reyes, Brian Cortes, Leo Lopez, Fabian Cortez, Max Cortez and Armando Perez. Head coach: Mani Cerda. Assistant coach: Armando Cortes.


