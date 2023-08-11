WENATCHEE — Two years ago, not many of them played organized soccer.
But already, the kids that now make up the Wenatchee United SC B13 boys youth soccer team have made improving a habit and recently reached the finals of the 2023 Pacific Northwest Rush Cup in the U11 silver division.
The tournament, held Aug. 4-6 at Skagit River Park in Burlington, facilitated U8-U10 teams competing in 7-on-7, U11-U12 competing in 9-on-9 and U12-U19 competing in 11-on-11.
This was the first season they competed with nine players on the field, but judging by the results, they haven’t skipped a beat with the transition.
Last year — their first season — the team reached the semi-finals of a 7-on-7 tournament. In just one season they showed they have a natural ability, tenacity, and eagerness to absorb the lessons taught by head coach Mani Cerda and assistant coach Armando Cortes.
This year, they increased the size of their team, now pulling talented soccer players from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and a few from Leavenworth. They built a formidable team that showcased their skills in different ways and their resilience throughout the Rush Cup.
To reach the finals, they beat a couple of teams 3-nil and another 12-2. They found stiffer competition in the semi-finals and showed they had ice in their blood after tying in regulation 3-3 and sealing the win after a shootout.
“It was a great experience for the kids,” Cerda said with the help of his wife Julihanna Cortes as an interpreter — who also acted as the team’s manager.
They met a difficult Seattle opponent in the finals after tying for the most points earned in their tournament division but lost. They showed they’d win the opportunity for a promotion to the gold division before long.
“They’ve been a pretty good group,” Cerda said. “A few boys were with us when we started in rec four years ago, they’ve learned a lot. They pick things up fast.”
They’re a select soccer team, and they’ve earned the right to be, but their origin was much more home-grown. Cerda, who coached his older son in the past, brought his younger son and his friends to a park to kick the ball around and establish fundamentals. Slowly the group grew, a team had formed, and he approached Wenatchee United to bring this group into the club’s fold.
Since then, the group’s progression has been on an upward trajectory. Cerda has them practice and scrimmage against older teams under the Wenatchee United umbrella and another from Quincy.
“We know they’re tough,” Cerda said about their older competitors. “We did well in scrimmages.”
Taking second at the Rush Cup hasn’t extinguished anything for the team, it’s only added fuel to their enthusiasm. It didn’t start that way. Initially, the team was a little anxious about tournaments but now they’re excited for more and already planning how they’ll improve on their next opportunity.
“They’re giving it their all in practice,” Cerda said. “The hardest part is doing a good job in practice because games are for fun and they show you what you’ve learned.”
The players on the team were Francisco Anaya, Jace Cerda, Kyler Cooper, Aiden Cortes, Alejandro Arellano, Abe Clifton, Henry Camburn, Mikey Farias, Yandel Reyes, Brian Cortes, Leo Lopez, Fabian Cortez, Max Cortez and Armando Perez.
Cerda is proud of their accomplishments — to get so far with their hard work.
As of now, the team is contemplating one more tournament in November outside of their regular season games in the Washington Premier League.