WENATCHEE — The bottom three basketball teams of the men’s Eastern Conference have suffered a tough stretch of games recently. None more so than Wenatchee Valley’s Wednesday night opponent, Big Bend.
Since mid-January, they had been on a nine-game losing streak, including a 17-point loss to Wenatchee. The Knights sat two spots higher than Big Bend, but when only one or two games separate the standings, if it’s not your night, it could fall either way.
But Wenatchee snapped their three-game losing streak after cultivating an early lead and never letting go. They beat Big Bend 90-81.
“The guys that stay the process and see it through,” Wenatchee Head Coach Mathew Vargas said. “You always end up with what you need.”
The first half was all Wenatchee. An early 13-2 run over the first seven minutes was orchestrated by forcing tough shots the Vikings couldn’t hit.
Halfway through Big Bend starts hitting and it dissolves a 12-point lead to four in only four minutes 27-23.
To close out the half, Wenatchee pocketed more steals and their shots started falling. A 10-2 run gave them a 41-32 lead.
“They all can bring something to the table,” Vargas said.
The last half was neck-and-neck. They washed each other out with a 49-49 second-half performance that maintained the halftime lead. It fluctuated. Wenatchee, at times, built a 15-point lead, and Big Bend pulled it back down to as low as five. The Knights were too resilient.
“All but two are injured,” Vargas said. “I’m extremely proud of them. They battled and played hard.”
Donato Joseph led Wenatchee with 21 points and five rebounds. Justin Loveless followed with a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Nico Castaneda finished with 12 points.
For Big Bend, DJ Frye led with 21 points. Karon Sears finished with 12 points and two steals.
Wenatchee’s record improved to 4-10. Big Bend is now 2-13.
Wenatchee hosts Treasure Valley Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
