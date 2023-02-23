WENATCHEE — After Wenatchee Valley women's basketball lost to Big Bend last month by only two points, they’ve held a steady climb up the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve lost only two games since then, one by two points and another by forfeit.

All that separates the team that holds second from the team that holds fourth in the East, was a win or loss. Big Bend sat one spot higher in the standings, clutching one more win than Wenatchee. By the end of Wednesday night’s game, the whole upper half of the Conference could witness a restructuring.



