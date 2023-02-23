World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Monica Miller gathers a loose ball on Big Bend's side of the court before passing the basketball to a teammate during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Ciahna Oatman drives towards the basket while defended by Big Bend's Callie Tolman during the second half of Wednesday night's basketball game at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Alexes Stein drives to the basket while defended by Big Bend's Ambra Hacker during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Monica Miller gathers a loose ball on Big Bend's side of the court before passing the basketball to a teammate during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Ciahna Oatman drives towards the basket while defended by Big Bend's Callie Tolman during the second half of Wednesday night's basketball game at Wenatchee Valley College.
World photo/Loren Benoit Wenatchee Valley College's Alexes Stein drives to the basket while defended by Big Bend's Ambra Hacker during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Wenatchee Valley College.
WENATCHEE — After Wenatchee Valley women's basketball lost to Big Bend last month by only two points, they’ve held a steady climb up the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve lost only two games since then, one by two points and another by forfeit.
All that separates the team that holds second from the team that holds fourth in the East, was a win or loss. Big Bend sat one spot higher in the standings, clutching one more win than Wenatchee. By the end of Wednesday night’s game, the whole upper half of the Conference could witness a restructuring.
It started Wednesday night. Wenatchee held onto a narrow lead for most of the game, and even with a lead change briefly in the fourth quarter, they showed poise and pulled it back for their third straight win 68-61.
Wenatchee’s zone was a difficult thing for the Vikings to understand. Any drive or pass to the post was quickly collapsed upon like an immune response. Wenatchee forced them to settle for difficult shots when they could get them off, any other time was met with a turnover.
“Huge game,” Wenatchee Head Coach Patrick Green said. “Big Bend is a great 3-point shooting team, but we were able to stop the drive when the drive sets up the three for them. They weren’t used to that.”
This led to Wenatchee’s 12-3 run to start the game. But late in the quarter, Wenatchee lost track of some Vikings in rotation, their turnovers increased, and their shots wouldn’t fall. Big Bend went on a 9-0 run in two minutes to tie with eight seconds left.
But Farrah Parrish completed a coast-to-coast three-point play to restore the lead with two seconds left 15-12.
The next quarter was close. Each side was prone to offensive streaks that kept the game between one and eight points. Big Bend hit four 3-pointers this quarter, but Wenatchee shot well and outscored the Vikings 22-20, leading at half 37-32.
The third quarter wasn’t all too different. Anytime Wenatchee pulled away, Big Bend would pull closer. Like when Wenatchee led by seven two minutes into the quarter, Big Bend went on a 6-0 run fueled by free throws and finished in the paint.
Wenatchee would fall back to their defense, creating turnovers, transitioning quickly, and getting to the line, and sooner than not, they would have pulled back the lead with the help of Ciahna Oatman and Pasiko Hvichiani’s supernatural ability to set up her teammates. She would finish with 10 assists and four steals on the night.
One minute into the fourth quarter, things changed. The lead traded hands 50-49. It didn’t last long. Wenatchee responded with a 13-3 run over about five minutes, led by postwork from Alexes Stein and a steal from Hvichiani who then threaded a cross-court pass to Monica Miller for two of her six points during this run.
“After a few letdowns we turned it around,” Green said. “They were really mentally tough.”
Parrish’s clutch steals and steady offense were also contributors. Big Bend amped up the fouls to force Wenatchee to win from the free-throw line, but it had little effect, and Wenatchee slid into third in the East.
Parrish led Wenatchee with 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Oatman followed with 14 points, and Stein finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and one block.
For Big Bend, Ambra Hacker led with 19 points and nine rebounds. Skylee Hopkins finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Wenatchee’s record improved to 9-5. Big Bend is now 9-6.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone