Wide WVL at The Gathering

Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse's Owen Graves (No. 15) attacks the goal as Addie Berger (No. 12), Stowe McInnis (No. 25), and Evan Mathena (No. 10) make room while competing at The Gathering, a tournament in Whitefish, Montana. The team finished in third place and three players made the all-star game.

WHITEFISH, Mont. — What began as a deal between Brad and Karin Schock and their middle child, Andy, to sweeten the idea of moving from the Portland area to Wenatchee in 2005 — by starting a lacrosse club from scratch — has only grown and evolved over the years since.

Late last month, Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse (WVL) had their high school team attend The Gathering, a tournament at the Smith Fields in Whitefish, Montana, where they took third place. The tournament attracted over 40 teams from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Canada.

WVL summer team photo

The Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse summer team: (from left to right) head coach Mason Dalbeck, Jacob Harasek, Carter Johnson, KJ Gilman, Owen Graves, Stowe McInnis, Andrew Mathena, Addie Berger, Jax Mathison (kneeling), Jaren Larsen, Evan Mathena, Ben Fischer, Armando Farias, Derek Brault, Parker Hambelton, Logan Huntley, Nolan McInnis, and assistant coach Kutter Wilkins.
WVL at The Gathering

Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse's KJ Gilman (No. 26) runs around a defender to get a shot on goal. During one of the games, the team wore Hawaiian shirts under their jerseys.


Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

