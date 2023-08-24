WHITEFISH, Mont. — What began as a deal between Brad and Karin Schock and their middle child, Andy, to sweeten the idea of moving from the Portland area to Wenatchee in 2005 — by starting a lacrosse club from scratch — has only grown and evolved over the years since.
Late last month, Wenatchee Valley Lacrosse (WVL) had their high school team attend The Gathering, a tournament at the Smith Fields in Whitefish, Montana, where they took third place. The tournament attracted over 40 teams from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Canada.
That’s a strong finish for a club that draws from fewer high schools and plays with less regularity than their counterparts. Some of whom come from areas with deeper, more substantial lacrosse infrastructures — something that is still taking shape in Eastern Washington. Because of that, many of their opponents have a deeper skill set.
But while Wenatchee continues to build its bag of tricks, it makes up for that deficit in other ways — by building cohesive team chemistry to remain competitive.
WVL is a conglomeration of Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Cashmere athletes. Though they’re open to everyone and still affiliated with WVL, the summer league operates a little differently and outside the primary spring season.
A couple of times a week, as soon as the school year ends, they practice building chemistry. Like most summer sports, it’s a more relaxed experience, one that allows players to get better outside the regimented nature of the regular season.
This was only the return of the summer’s second consecutive season after being revitalized largely by a former player, Mason Dalbeck, who acted as the team’s head coach and was assisted by another alumnus, Kutter Wilkins — who also assists the spring team and runs the fall tournament team.
“When I graduated (it) kind of died,” Dalbeck said. “I tried to get it going again, luckily they had enough interest.”
Dalbeck played for WVL from 2016-19, and after some personal persistence, was recruited to play as defensive midfielder for a DII lacrosse program at Concordia University Irvine in California. He played there for the 2021 and 2022 seasons before injuries sidelined him.
It was around that time he sought to help resurrect the summer program and for the last two seasons, he’s succeeded. Summer is a brief stint, but before Dalbeck returned to college for fall classes, the team had competed in two tournaments. To keep costs low, they narrow the scope of competitions but between the two — their first in Seattle at the beginning of July — they’ve shown improvement.
“The kids — for the most part — like showing up and have a great attitude win or lose,” Dalbeck said. “The kids who do the work outside practice, it shows. There’s a buy-in.”
From July 28-30, Wenatchee was in Montana and after an opening ceremony and positional clinics, the tournament began. They placed third with a 3-2 record. They played a team from Minnesota, Western Washington, Spokane and a Mount Si team twice.
“It was a medium-sized tournament,” Dalbeck said. “We saw a lot of teams we don’t normally see.”
Where Wenatchee finished wasn’t the only positive outcome. Official evaluators voted for the individual players that would make the All-Tournament teams. After all the votes were tallied, Wenatchee learned that KJ Gilman, Owen Graves, and Parker Hambelton made the selection and would play in the tournament’s all-star game — illustrating how Wenatchee players continue to narrow the skill gap.
If they learned one thing it was that they “can hang with the elite teams,” Dalbeck said.
Dalbeck is an example that college, for these players, is a tangible possibility through the WVL program but it might not be as simple as waiting to be recruited.
“I told the kids that you have to be the one to reach out,” Dalbeck said.
WVL continues to be a non-profit organization orchestrated by staunch supporters, parents and volunteers. As of now, the program has a boys high school and youth division with several teams.
The high school division rosters 37 players between the varsity and junior varsity teams. Every athlete is between grades nine and 12. The youth division has attracted 74 athletes, each between grades one and eight, broken down into four teams comprised of two grades. Grades one and two are one team and grades three and four are another, etc.
Though WVL has many girls within the program playing amongst the boys, they don’t have an all-girls team yet. As the sport's popularity continues to spread, they’ll look to restructure and for a girls head coach.
The high school program has had a knowledgeable head coach at the helm for more than 10 years with decades of accumulative coaching experience. Brandon Parker was tapped as Washington State’s 2018 Coach of the Year.
This past season, the Wenatchee varsity finished with a 14-3 record — the best of WHSBLA’s Central Division — where they play alongside Chiawana, Kamiakin and Richland.
Five Wenatchee players made the First-Team All-Conference selections which include Andrew Vander Schalie, Matthew Jobe, Cadel Velazquez, August Kreiter, and Charlie Jorgensen.
The lacrosse season starts in the spring but is open for interested players from the surrounding region to sign up in the fall. Weather dictates when practices begin but the season typically starts in late Feb. or early March and runs until late May.
Summer and fall tournaments also provide opportunities to play between seasons.
WVL is always on the lookout for high school coaches and youth program volunteers.
For more information visit the ncwlax.org website or reach out through the WVL Facebook page or by emailing wenatcheelacrosse@gmail.com.