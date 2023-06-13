WENATCHEE — Before Saturday night’s arena football game against the Oregon High Desert Storm, the Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks were forced into a nearly seven-week hiatus where they somehow managed not to play a single game but added two wins to their record by forfeit.
“We’ve had an up and down year,” said Skyhawks head coach Rico Brown. “A lot of things going on with cancellations which really hurt us off the field and on — not being able to play.”
Up until that point, the Skyhawks had a solid record. They beat the Idaho Horsemen 38-34 and Las Vegas Kings 42-12 at the Town Toyota Center within the first week of the season in early April.
On April 20 they played in Nampa, Idaho against the Horsemen and suffered their first loss with a shorthanded roster by a good margin, 74-24. They bounced back over a week later when they hosted the Spokane Wolfpack and buried them by a nearly 80-point differential, 89-12. It was their largest point total and lead of the season.
Then a lull began in the middle of May that lasted for almost seven weeks when the Skyhawks were set to host Cali Gold from Sacramento but the team was “unable to participate in the matchup due to unforeseen circumstances,” according to a news release from the Skyhawks. A scramble ensued to fill the void but with limited options and less time, they could not find a replacement opponent.
"We share in the frustration of our fans and our building that we will not be able to play against California Gold," Brown said at the time. "We were really looking forward to this game, and we understand how important it was to our fans and to the American West Football Conference schedule."
Not having a Tri-Cities team to compete against makes it all the more difficult this season. In an effort to fill out their schedule and connect with teams in cross-league matchups across the country, the Skyhawks arranged games with squads from Mississippi and Texas. The Texas team folded just before the season started and Mississippi pulled out.
Two weeks later, the Skyhawks were dealt a similar blow when another Las Vegas team, the Sin City Govs, had to renege on a June 3 game at the Town Toyota Center. A press release on the Skyhawks website said, ”We understand that unforeseen events occurred within the past 10 hours, leading to their decision, and we appreciate their sincere apology for the inconvenience caused to our team and organization.”
The Skyhawks couldn’t dwell too long on it. One week later, on Saturday, the Skyhawks hosted their rival, the Oregon High Desert Storm. Both teams were vying for second in the AWFC and a shot to play the Idaho Horsemen in the American West Bowl IV in Nampa, Idaho.
Saturday was the first time in the 2023 season that the Skyhawks and Storm had played each other. The Storm tipped a narrow 44-40 victory in their favor after a productive second-half comeback — the Skyhawk’s first home loss of the season — but the Skyhawks will have a shot at redemption and a bowl game on June 24 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Brown said. “We came out firing, taking advantage of their mistakes.”
To put it lightly, the Skyhawks dominated a 26-0 first half but within the halftime break, Oregon made some serious adjustments, and flipped the momentum in the second half, mounting a 44-point comeback. Considering the situation, the Skyhawks held their own without their starting quarterback and a couple of other players.
“The championship is on the line, now,” Brown said. “This is our third season and we’ve made the playoffs every year. We’re talking and getting everyone on the same page. It should be an interesting football game. We’re looking forward to it.”
To add to the drama, the Skyhawks can win and not make the bowl game. Based on the league’s point system they have to win by five points or more on June 24 to meet the Horsemen in Nampa for the league championship.
