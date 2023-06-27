WENATCHEE — It feels like the outdoor summer football season has barely begun but already The Wenatchee Valley Storm — a minor league professional football team — is four games into its inaugural season with the Gridiron Developmental Football League (GDFL).
The GDFL states on its website that it is “a professional developmental football league based in Memphis, Tennessee. This League was established to provide the community with high-quality sports entertainment and to provide athletes the opportunity to participate in professional sports (and) continues to strive to provide a quality minor professional level of football throughout the United States and beyond.”
The eight-game regular season has the Storm one of four teams that comprise the Impact Conference East which includes the Everett Royals (3-1), the Spokane Wolfpack (2-2) and the Seattle Seminoles (1-3). These teams hold the conference standings in that order with the Storm in fourth (0-4).
Four games in, Wenatchee has struggled to find its footing, having yet to win its first game since the season started in early June. They first lost to Spokane 26-10, then to the I-5 Cobras — a team from the Impact North Conference — by 20 points. One week later, on June 17, the Storm suffered their largest deficit in Seattle after losing 36-0.
More recently, they lost in a 21-point shutout to Everett at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Wenatchee Valley Storm head coach Bradley Kesterson declined to comment.
Managing a summer team with conflicting work schedules can wreak havoc on a roster, or at least, make it very inconsistent. With four games left, the Storm still have time to climb the standing by rallying in the last half of the season. A three-game stint at home will make this a little easier. Up until this point, they had only hosted one game at home. Being a little less road-weary and closer to home can only fortify their roster.
The Storm host the Spokane Wolfpack at the Apple Bowl on July 8 at 4 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone