EAST WENATCHEE — Drivers … Start your engines.
The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval, after canceling its first six events, is back with the Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Opening Night at the Races kicking off the track's 50th season on Saturday, June 27. Pro Late Models, Thunder Cars, Roadrunners and Bandoleros will all be running. The first green flag is at 6 p.m.
Fans won’t be allowed in the stands, but Super Oval general manager Jeremy Anders said the races will be broadcast on NCWLIFE. The hope is that fans will be permitted through the gates once the county progresses into Phase Three of the state's reopening plan.
“All the tracks in the Northwest got together and submitted plans (to Gov. Jay Inslee),” Anders said. “We also have COVID-19 safety procedures for each driver. They’ll all get temperature checks, there will be a lot less contact when signing registration/waiver forms, and we’ll be asking teams to social distance in the pits by using every other stall.”
While simply streaming the races on television isn’t a viable option for the long term, Anders is hoping to keep the interest in the community going until there is some more progression and they can start letting people back into the bleechers. There is a chance the North Valley Mechanical Night on July 11 will be broadcast on NCWLIFE as well.
But for the drivers, they’re ready to race.
“They’ve been raring to go since March,” Anders said. “So, we should have some great racing.”
“It’s hit me a little bit knowing this is our 50th season. We had a lot of special things planned. A lot of those have been canceled, changed or postponed, but just getting cars on the track to take a green flag will be huge.”
Even though the past few races have all been canceled, Anders said they’ve opened the track for two practice sessions over the past two months, where they allowed a maximum of 25 teams per session to come and run their stock-car. And they’re hoping to do one more before opening night.
“The drivers are excited, the race teams are excited; hopefully, we’re able to finish strong,” Anders said. “But for now, we’ll take what we can and enjoy it.”