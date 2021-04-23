EAST WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Super Oval is getting ready for a big weekend, with over 140 cars set to hit the track for the Leonard Evans 150 on Saturday and Sunday evening.
“We’ll have drivers from nine different states, including as far away as Alaska and Oklahoma,” Wenatchee Valley Super Oval general manager Jeremy Anders said Friday. “It’s a big one for us.”
The Super Oval opened its season with the Tommy Wentz classic last weekend, which was also the first time in 18 months that fans were allowed back in the stands. Fans should expect some excellent racing this weekend with the Pro Late models hitting the track for the first time this season to shut out the lights on Saturday night and the Northwest Super Late Model Series closing out Sunday night. The gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday — with the first race starting at 3:30 — and noon on Sunday.
For the Super Late Models, the Leonard Evans 150 will kick off the eighth season of the Northwest Super Late Model Series. The annual event pays tribute to Leonard Evans, the father of four-time NASCAR Northwest Tour Series and three-time Northwest Super Late Model Series champion Garrett Evans from East Wenatchee.
“A win in the Leonard Evans 150 would mean a lot to me,” Garrett Evans said in a press release. “We’ve got second in the race but never the win.”
The Super Late Models headline the event but they will also be joined on Sunday by the Mountain Dew Jr. Late Models, the Dicks Heating and Air Conditioning Thunder Cars and the Tri-State Legends — which run both nights. Aside from the Pro Late Models and Legends, Saturday’s racing action includes the Bandoleros and Plumb Perfect Roadrunners.
“We plan to have about 41 legends for the weekend, 16 bandoleros, 27 Pro Late models and 26 or 27 Super Late Models,” Anders said.
General admission tickets for both days can be purchased on the Super Oval’s website, wvso.com. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students (ages 12-17) and $10 for kids 11 and younger. The Super Oval is allowed to have fans at 50% capacity according to Gov. Jay Inslee’s guidelines for outdoor venues.
“Looking at the forecast, it looks rough Saturday morning,” Anders said. “But we have all afternoon and evening and I’m confident we’ll be fine. There are tickets still available but they are selling fast. We’ll probably be close to sold out before the gates open. We’ll be sending out our COVID-19 guidelines again, but please everyone wear masks, maintain social distancing in the grandstands and for our beer garden, it’s going to be cash-only to try and cut down on the lines. There will be ATMs available at the front gate.”