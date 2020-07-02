EAST WENATCHEE — After a successful opener last weekend, Wenatchee Valley’s Super Oval is set to return next Saturday (July 11) for the North Valley Mechanical Night.
Though fans still won’t be allowed in the stands, the races will again be broadcast on NCWLIFE. And six classes are set to run: Pro-Late Models, Thunder Cars, Roadrunners, Junior Late Models, Dwarf Cars and NW Vintage Models.
“Those junior late models (with kids aged 11-15 racing full-sized models) will be interesting because it’s going to be the first time they hit the track,” Super Oval General Manager Jeremy Anders said.
In the opener, 40 drivers in total raced across four classes, but on Monday Anders said he anticipated that number to increase at the July 11 race.
Greg Knutson, Quincy (Pro-late), Seth Frazier, East Wenatchee (Thunder Cars), John Doyle, East Wenatchee (Roadrunners), and Allie-Mae Jones, Puyallup (Bandoleros) each took the checkered flag last Saturday.