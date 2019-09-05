WENATCHEE — Second year Head Coach Connor Metcalfe hopes to see the Panther volleyball program soar to new heights. In his first season, Wenatchee finished 8-4 in the Big 9, tied for second with Eastmont and Moses Lake.
Wenatchee beat Moses Lake 3-2 in the District semifinals, but lost 3-0 to West Valley in the District title game. The Rams went on to win the state championship.
Metcalfe said there is a large turnout for volleyball this season, over 70 girls.
“We have full rosters all the way around. It’s pleasing to establish that culture in year two, getting girls excited to compete and tryout. Really compete for that spot inside our program,” Metcalfe said.
The interest in volleyball he credits to the collaboration of coaches in the valley.
“You have Karinne Davis at Eastmont who is pulling a lot of weight and encouraging her girls to play at a high level. She’s involved with club in the valley and running camps,” he said. “Our coaching staff with Marni McMahon and Emily Irvin and a new addition to our staff, Kayla Randall. They are really pushing for high level volleyball. I think that creates a lot of excitement as opportunity comes around.”
Metcalfe said he extremely excited about this year’s team, which he says has a lot of depth with “awesome” athletes that fit the philosophy and culture. The philosophy and culture relates to always being disciplined, which comes from attitude and knowing your role.
Number one, know your role.
“Know your role can change at any second inside of a match. Number two, you need to be ready to go when the coach calls your name, not if, but when the coach calls your name,” Metcalfe said. “Number three, when coach calls your name, you need to go in and execute with discipline and a high level of production.”
Wenatchee will be a well rounded team, he said, feeling they’ve filled their program with girls that are going to bring the program success. He said they have a high level of investment from their older players to the younger players.
“We have a hard working gym. When we do that, we pay attention to detail and we’re able to apply that detail into our game play so we can execute,” Metcalfe said.
Top players for the Panthers include junior RS Emily Redman (5-9), junior OH Alex Toth (5-11), senior MB Charly Plinsky (5-9) and senior Libero Jenna Osburn (5-2).
“We’re excited. As we move forward, we have high expectations and hopes on this year and where we place. It’s always about taking home a title. That is what we are competing for. We are competing for the top,” he said. “We know it’s not going to be easy. We know there are a lot of good teams, a lot of good competition and good coaching inside of our league. We are looking forward to the challenge and overcome that.”
Wenatchee opens the season on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Chelan. Last season, the Panthers lost 3-0 to the Goats.