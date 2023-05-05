WENATCHEE — Two weeks after the final game of the 2022-23 season, the offseason continues to be a busy one for the Wenatchee Wild. Fans can be part of the newest addition to the Wild offseason, as the team announces its first-ever online postseason jersey auction, opening today and running through May 18.

The team will auction its white jerseys, worn at home during the first half of the regular season and during the recent British Columbia Hockey League playoffs, and on the road from January through March. All jerseys in the auction were worn in-game action by Wild players, and many were also autographed by the player who wore them.



