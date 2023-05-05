WENATCHEE — Two weeks after the final game of the 2022-23 season, the offseason continues to be a busy one for the Wenatchee Wild. Fans can be part of the newest addition to the Wild offseason, as the team announces its first-ever online postseason jersey auction, opening today and running through May 18.
The team will auction its white jerseys, worn at home during the first half of the regular season and during the recent British Columbia Hockey League playoffs, and on the road from January through March. All jerseys in the auction were worn in-game action by Wild players, and many were also autographed by the player who wore them.
The auction will take place online through 32Auctions, which also hosted the BCHL’s jersey auction shortly after the league’s 60th Anniversary All-Star weekend in January, and has hosted recent jersey auctions for several other teams in the BCHL.
The minimum bid for each jersey is set at $300. To view and bid on jerseys, visit 32Auctions.com/wildpostseason2023, or follow links to the jersey auction through the Wenatchee Wild website and social media outlets. Fans do not need a 32Auctions account to view the jerseys in the auction but will need a free account in order to bid.
The Wild are coming off of a season that saw the team successfully “Restore The Roar” at Town Toyota Center, seeing nearly 70,000 fans file into Town Toyota Center during the team’s 26-game regular season slate. Those crowds were the largest on a per-game basis for the team in five years, and the Wenatchee faithful saw the Wild finish the season by upending the second-seeded Cranbrook Bucks in the opening round of the BCHL playoffs and reaching the Interior Conference semifinals.
