WENATCHEE — To make the climb up the Interior Conference ladder in the season’s final weeks, the Wenatchee Wild will need to prove they can play with the very best the British Columbia Hockey League has to offer.

The Wild did a good job of making that impression Saturday night, following up Friday’s 3-2 shootout win against the Cranbrook Bucks with a 4-2 victory and earning a sweep against the conference’s second-place team. Wenatchee heads into a matchup against the league’s top team next weekend with wins in six of its last seven games.



