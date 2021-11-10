After 20 months away, the Wenatchee Wild (2-6) return to Town Toyota Center tonight and drop the puck against West Kelowna in their home opener.
It’s been a long time coming for the Wild, who haven’t played a game in Wenatchee since March 6, 2020. The Wild have spent the last month on the road, playing their first eight games north of the border. It’s finally time for some home-cooking.
“It’s exciting,” head coach Chris Clark said. “It’s been a long time coming but it will definitely be worth it so see all the great Wild fans.”
There are a couple of returning players, but it’s a team of fresh faces for the most part. Clark said he just told the boys to embrace the crowd's energy and enjoy it.
“There are a lot of people that have been waiting a long time for some Wild hockey, so it should make for a great atmosphere,” he said. “You take it for granted, but when you don’t have it for 20 months you miss it. It’ll be good to see everyone and I’m excited for the fans to see all the work the front office has put in to make the show better and for our kids to get the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in junior hockey.”
Since Wenatchee plays a back-to-back against West Kelowna, the keys for Thursday-Friday night are discipline and special teams, Clark said.
“We just have to make the most of our chances on the power play, maintain that energy throughout the game, create problems on the forecheck and take care of the puck,” he said.
The Wild struggled to start the season and dropped their first six games before rattling off a pair of wins last week against Vernon. The difference, Clark said, was that Wenatchee played a more complete game in its two wins.
“Over the first six games we played well in spurts but not for the full 60 minutes,” he said. “I thought we played very close, if not up to, a full 60 minutes both nights against Vernon. Just the sacrifice it takes to win, especially in Vernon — all 20 guys contributed and those are the games where you grow as a group. It took everyone but it helps build some confidence.”
Puck drops at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
Zach Johnson is a 28-year-old sportswriter from Lakewood, Colorado. When he's not covering local sporting events you can find him carding birdies at many of the state's public golf courses, biking the Apple Capital Loop Trail, or skiing Mission Ridge.
