COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — For the first time in seven months, the Wenatchee Wild dropped the puck Thursday and got some live game action.
That’s right, it’s not a mirage. Three Periods. Live hockey. Just not in Wenatchee.
The team traveled three hours across the state border to play the first of six intrasquad scrimmages at the Frontier Ice Arena. Head coach Chris Clark split his players into two separate squads (White - Blue) and filled out the roster with eight Western Hockey League (WHL) players.
“It was good,” Clark said after watching a competitive 6-5 game. “I’m sure for the guys it was good to be able to run into an opponent and get a game-time situation. And there were a lot of positives. It was good to see the guys work on things we talked about in practice, and I thought we played with a lot of speed. It was encouraging.”
Maksis Brimanis scored a pair and overall the Wild players chipped in eight of the 11 total goals. Tyson Shaw, one of five players from the developmental teams that made the trip, also netted a goal in the opening period.
“(Brimanis) can shoot it,” Clark said. “He has a really heavy shot and knows to get around the net. He had two beautiful goals (Thursday). And I think having five guys from the developmental teams is a testament to the job Kyle (Brodie), Ryan (McKelvie) and Jordan (McTaggart) do with our development teams. They are producing a lot of good hockey players and that is a huge benefit for us.”
After the game, the team hopped back on its charter bus and made the three-hour trip home. They plan to rinse-repeat after every scrimmage over the next six weeks, which has some benefits.
“It’s a good time for the guys to get to know each other and do a little bonding,” Clark said.
The BCHL season, at least for now, is set to get underway on Dec. 1. The Wild plan to train up until then, but will need the Canadian border to open for non-essential travel in order to compete.
Jesse Adamson, a BCHL spokesman, said last month the BCHL has plans to bring the Wild back into the league as soon as the border opens up, “even if it’s in January.”