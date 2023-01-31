WENATCHEE — Some of Garrett Szydlowski’s biggest moments with the Wenatchee Wild, it seems, have come against the Vernon Vipers. Last February, he scored two goals in a game against the Vipers before following it up the next night with another goal and an assist.

He scored two more Friday, both in the second period, to put Wenatchee in the driver’s seat heading to the third. However, the script flipped quickly in the final stanza, as the Vipers scored two goals just 88 seconds apart to take the lead for good on the way to a 4-2 win at Town Toyota Center. The Vernon victory kept the Wild from climbing past them in the British Columbia Hockey League’s Interior Conference standings as the teams battled for the sixth-place spot.



