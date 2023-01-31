WENATCHEE — Some of Garrett Szydlowski’s biggest moments with the Wenatchee Wild, it seems, have come against the Vernon Vipers. Last February, he scored two goals in a game against the Vipers before following it up the next night with another goal and an assist.
He scored two more Friday, both in the second period, to put Wenatchee in the driver’s seat heading to the third. However, the script flipped quickly in the final stanza, as the Vipers scored two goals just 88 seconds apart to take the lead for good on the way to a 4-2 win at Town Toyota Center. The Vernon victory kept the Wild from climbing past them in the British Columbia Hockey League’s Interior Conference standings as the teams battled for the sixth-place spot.
The Vipers did get the first word in an evenly-matched battle over the first 20 minutes. With four minutes left in the period, Walker Erickson found Seiya Tanaka-Campbell in front of the Wild net for a redirect off the toe of his stick, putting the visitors in front first.
A double-minor to Vernon’s Luke Pakulak with 4.4 seconds remaining in the period opened the door for the Wild in the opening minutes of the second period. Szydlowski hammered home a one-timer from Ean Somoza that sneaked past Vipers netminder Roan Clarke at 2:50 of the period, tying the game at 1-1. With 8:31 left in the period, Micah Berger sprang Szydlowski free down the left wing, and his shot on the run clipped Clarke’s left arm on the way to the back of the net to put Wenatchee in front by a 2-1 margin.
That 88-second swing started with Reagan Milburn’s goal at 5:16 of the third, getting the final touch on a shot from Max Borovinskiy to tie the game at 2-2. The momentum shift ended with a goal from Ethan Sundar on the left wing at the 6:44 mark that just sneaked under the crossbar, putting the Vipers in front to stay. Tanaka-Campbell scored again from his own blue line, tossing the puck into the empty net with 1:08 remaining to stretch the final margin to two goals.
Szydlowski celebrated his second multi-goal game in a Wild uniform, with the only other one coming in that contest against Vernon last season. Somoza celebrated a milestone of his own Friday, posting his 100th point with the Wild on his power-play assist. The Wild were perfect on four penalty-killing chances, and converted on one of their five power plays in the game.
Tanaka-Campbell had the only multi-point outing of the night for Vernon, as Clarke made 32 saves to earn his 10th win of the season. The Vipers out-shot Wenatchee 37-34, with the Wild posting an 18-8 shots-on-goal margin in the second period and Vernon responding with a 17-5 mark of its own in the third.
The Wild dropped back to 16-19-1-2 for the season with the loss, while Vernon climbed to 17-16-0-4 with the victory. The teams get together for their final meeting of the regular season Saturday, with the opening puck drop at Town Toyota Center slated for 6 p.m. Live coverage is available on Newsradio 560 KPQ and BCHL TV.
Wild close out weekend with a win
WENATCHEE — Saturday’s Wenatchee Wild game at Town Toyota Center saw the end of a three-game homestand for the British Columbia Hockey League side, and the end of another month of competition for the Wild.
Forward Ean Somoza saw to it that one of his team’s largest crowds of the season went home happy at the end of the night.
3,368 fans saw Somoza post a hat trick in Saturday’s 4-1 win over the Vernon Vipers, his second of the season, as the Wild locked up a split for the weekend ahead of a brief road trip to Canada to start off the month of February. He also reached the 50-point plateau for the season with his three-goal showing, becoming one of only four players in Wenatchee history to accomplish that feat.
At 6:47 of the first period, he became the second Wild player to notch a shorthanded goal this season, putting the hosts in front first. After forcing a turnover in the Wenatchee zone, Somoza raced in to tap home a second-chance marker off of a Roan Clarke rebound. With 8:25 showing on the first-period clock, Somoza tallied again, taking a pass from Garrett Szydlowski off the right-wing wall before dragging the puck to his backhand side and tossing it past Clarke to double the lead.
The Vipers got a bump of their own just 35 seconds into the second period, as Jonathan Horn fired home a one-timer from the middle of the slot on a Walker Erickson pass to trim the lead to 2-1.
Wenatchee defended that lead for the remainder of the period before Somoza earned his third goal of the night, charging into the Vipers’ zone for a 2-on-1 marker just 1:43 into the third. Clarke blocked the first chance, but Somoza batted in the second chance out of mid-air from just above the waist to double the lead again. Michael Valdez put the exclamation mark on the game, chasing down a loose puck in the right-wing circle and depositing it into the top half of the empty net with 1:13 to play.
Somoza’s three goals headlined the night, but Valdez and Mario Gasparini weren’t far behind, boasting multi-point efforts of their own. The penalty-killing units went perfect on the night, combining for a 6-for-6 mark, while Owen Millward earned his ninth win of the season behind 20 saves and pushed Wenatchee to 17-19-1-2 on the year. Clarke made 35 saves in the loss for Vernon as the Vipers dropped to 17-17-0-4.
The Wild head to Merritt next Friday for the first of three remaining road contests against the Centennials, followed by a stop in Salmon Arm on Saturday. Friday’s opening puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and BCHL TV.
The Wild open a four-game homestand on Friday, February 10 with Battle of the Bands Night against the Nanaimo Clippers, presented by Wenatchee Valley College.
