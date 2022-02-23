Following a split in two home games last weekend, the Wenatchee Wild take to the road to face the Cranbrook Bucks for a pair of games and one against the Trail Smoke Eaters.
The Wild lead the Smokies by a thin margin of just .011 win percentage points, with a game in hand.
Wenatchee (15-19-5, 7th place Interior Conf.) is led in scoring by Ean Somoza (9g, 27a) followed by Cade Littler (14g, 16a) and Owen Bohn (12g, 12a). Goaltender Tyler Shea (13-11-3, 2.79 GAA, .907 save pct.) gets the majority of the work, with support from Andy Vlaha.
Cranbrook: The Bucks (22-17-4, 5th Place, Interior Conf.) are in their first full BCHL season, playing in the abbreviated pod season in Canada as an expansion team last season.
The Wild are 3-0-0 against the Bucks, all three games played in Wenatchee and all three games by a final score of 3-2 in regulation. Players to watch for Cranbrook include Tyson Dyck (25g, 31a) and Noah Quinn (21g, 23a). Goalie Nathan Airey has a record of 14-11-4 with a 2.84 GAA and .905 sv pct. The Bucks are 4-4-2 in their last ten games.
Trail: The Smoke Eaters (16-21-3, 8th Place, Interior Conf.) host the Wild for the third time this season. Players to watch for Trail include Brady Hunter (21g, 27a) and Zach Michaelis (23g, 27a). Goalie Evan Fradette has a record of 14-14-2 with a 3.66 GAA and .901 sv pct.
Trail has been in a downward spiral, winless in their last eight games (0-7-1). The Smoke Eaters won both previous matchups over the Wild, both in Trail in October.
Wenatchee and Trail will see each other 6 more times this season.
